News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Identifies Victim, Suspect In SE OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police released new information on a Monday evening homicide in southeast OKC. Authorities received a shooting call just after 6:15 p.m. near Southeast 43rd Street and South High Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 33-year-old Felipe Palacios dead due to a gunshot wound. Upon further...
News On 6
OCPD Responds To Deadly Shooting In SE OKC
Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 6 p.m. Monday near South High Road and Southeast 43rd Street. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene. Police also said they were able to make an arrest in connection with...
Oklahoma City activist arrested following allegations of elder neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist was taken into custody following allegations of elder neglect.
Brief chase comes to an end in Oklahoma City
One person was taken into custody following a brief chase in Oklahoma City.
News On 6
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide
What started as a road rage incident on the south side ended as Oklahoma City's latest homicide Monday with one being booked for murder. The post Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Police Searching For Suspect In Connection With Attempted Carjacking, Stabbing At NW OKC Apartment
A meetup through a phone app on Monday turned into a brutal stabbing on the city's northwest side, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Officers found the 23-year-old victim around 3 a.m. barely conscious and bleeding in front of an OnCue store on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. The...
Police investigate stabbing in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed at an Oklahoma City gas station.
Update: I-44 open in SW OKC following earlier crash
Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route to their destinations following a wreck on a busy interstate.
Edmond motorcycle officer fighting for life after being hit in pursuit
Police said Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was assisting with a pursuit involving a suspected drunk driver who had caused multiple wrecks in the city limits of Edmond.
High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents
A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
Court docs: Man who struck Edmond motorcycle officer faces multiple charges, $950k bond
According to an arrest warrant filed in Oklahoma County on Monday, Garrett Trammel, 24, is facing five counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of felony eluding a police officer.
Man, horse injured in hit-and-run crash
Officials say a man and a horse were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.
News On 6
OKCFD Responds To House Fire In SW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southwest 29th Street and I-44. The department said it was originally called out to a grass fire, but quickly realized it was a house engulfed in flames. Firefighters said the house was abandoned, and...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for man seen stealing a Dallas Cowboys garden flag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who stole a garden flag. Police said the theft happened at a home in the 3800 block of NW 50th Street. While a garden flag isn't a high-profile item, police said it's still a case worth solving.
News On 6
Three Arrested After Video Shows Trio Beating Elderly Man
A video led to the arrests of three people accused of beating an elderly man in a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex. Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said at one point, the attackers threw the man to the floor and kicked him in the face. Police released the security...
KOCO
Flames shoot from Oklahoma City home during overnight fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled heavy flames at a southwest Oklahoma City home early Tuesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., crews battled a fire at a two-story home on Southwest 28th Street just off Interstate 44. Authorities said there was so much fire that crews had to battle the flames from the outside of the building.
‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
Stillwater Officer Injured In Bar Fight
A Stillwater officer is recovering after police said he was hurt in a scuffle with two people outside a bar at around 2 a.m. Thursday. Stillwater Police shared body camera footage of the encounter. Police said they got a call about a woman who was kicked out of a bar,...
Injured deputy makes first public appearance since shooting
An Oklahoma County deputy who was wounded in the line of duty has made his first public appearance since the attack.
