Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Identifies Victim, Suspect In SE OKC Homicide

Oklahoma City police released new information on a Monday evening homicide in southeast OKC. Authorities received a shooting call just after 6:15 p.m. near Southeast 43rd Street and South High Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 33-year-old Felipe Palacios dead due to a gunshot wound. Upon further...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Responds To Deadly Shooting In SE OKC

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 6 p.m. Monday near South High Road and Southeast 43rd Street. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene. Police also said they were able to make an arrest in connection with...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News On 6

OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents

A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
News On 6

OKCFD Responds To House Fire In SW OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southwest 29th Street and I-44. The department said it was originally called out to a grass fire, but quickly realized it was a house engulfed in flames. Firefighters said the house was abandoned, and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Three Arrested After Video Shows Trio Beating Elderly Man

A video led to the arrests of three people accused of beating an elderly man in a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex. Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said at one point, the attackers threw the man to the floor and kicked him in the face. Police released the security...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Flames shoot from Oklahoma City home during overnight fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled heavy flames at a southwest Oklahoma City home early Tuesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., crews battled a fire at a two-story home on Southwest 28th Street just off Interstate 44. Authorities said there was so much fire that crews had to battle the flames from the outside of the building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

