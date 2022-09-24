Read full article on original website
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its seven-point loss at No. 4 Michigan
Faced with one of the toughest challenges it will see all season, Maryland football traveled to play at No. 4 Michigan on Saturday. The Terps held their own against one of the top teams in the Big Ten but couldn’t pull off what would have been a program-altering win. It was there for the taking, but key mistakes were the difference between 4-0 and 3-1. Nonetheless, there were many positives to take from Maryland’s performance.
The Michigan loss is devastating for the program right now
I'm glad they played well, but my god. It could have propelled Maryland in the top 20, maybe even top 15 with absolute huge national recognition going into Michigan State. Beat Michigan State and you may be sniffing top 10, which they haven't done since Fridge. Just a huge, huge blown opportunity wasted.
Maryland volleyball weekend recap: Illinois and Indiana
Coming off the team’s best weekend of the season at the Cavalier Classic tournament, Maryland volleyball failed to ride that momentum in its first conference games of the season. The Terps started the weekend in Champaign on Friday to take on Illinois, where they lost in four sets, 3-1....
No. 3 Maryland field hockey demolishes Michigan State, 7-2
With Maryland field hockey sporting a 6-0 lead, star sophomore forward Hope Rose planted her feet in the middle of the circle before firing a shot past the outstretched hands of Michigan State goalie Monique Jardell. It was Rose’s second goal of the day in a dominant performance that helped Maryland earn a 7-2 victory over Michigan State.
Maryland women’s basketball transfer Allie Kubek suffered torn ACL, out for 2022-23 season
Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Allie Kubek sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the 2022-2023 season, according to a team spokesperson. Kubek transferred from Towson this past offseason where she averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. She is a career 48% shooter from the field and was named to the All-CAA team last season.
Maryland women’s soccer falls to No. 4 Rutgers, 1-0, after Scarlet Knights’ 88th-minute goal
In the 88th minute in what had been an incredible effort from Maryland women’s soccer, Rutgers junior midfielder Sara Brocious took advantage of a looming ball in the box with Maryland defenders ball-watching. Brocious scored the winning goal, handing the Terps a heartbreaking 1-0 loss in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon.
