Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President
Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Editorial: Apple picks a partner
If you have money in a mutual fund or are covered by a pension, the odds are overwhelmingly high that you have a stake in Apple. The innovation leader of the technology age is nearly a must own stock for institutional investors and a staple of index funds. When Apple makes a big business decision, it has impact for tens of millions of investors and even more consumers. Read more Blade editorials Thus, Apple’s announcement that the new iPhone 14 will be assembled at a Foxconn plant in India is a very big development.
Cyber warfare rife in Ukraine, but impact stays in shadows
Hackings, network sabotage and other cyber warfare campaigns are being intensely deployed by both sides as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on, though the covert operations have not proved decisive on the battlefield -- at least so far. And if Russian President Vladimir Putin determines that his Ukraine invasion is faltering, the retaliation in the cyber domain could prove more potent than seen up to now.
