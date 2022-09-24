Read full article on original website
Pamela A. Carrillo, 55, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 55-year-old Pamela A. Carrillo of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Pamela Carrillo died Sept. 19 in Tijuana, Mexico.
Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma
Tuesday’s high school volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home returning to the Hangar for a 5A-West outing with Alma. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere, Mountain Home Christian Academy travels to Flippin, Cotter hosts Yellville-Summit, Bakersfield entertains Summersville, Salem makes the trip to...
Veterans Benefits Lunch and Learn Wednesday
The Bob Davis Veterans Center will be hosting a lunch and learn Wednesday at 11 for all veterans and their spouses to learn more about the benefits available to them. Speaking will be Veterans Service Officer, Charles Leonard. Joanna Baxter joined MJ Haworth on a recent episode of Talk of...
sgfcitizen.org
Dollar General soon competition for legacy, small-town store in Dora
DORA – It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It...
2 MH junior high football teams to play at Douglas MacArthur
Two of Mountain Home’s junior high football teams will be in Jonesboro on Tuesday for a matchup with Douglas MacArthur. The seventh grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the eighth grade contest.
Monday rough night for area volleyball teams
In area volleyball from Monday night, Cotter lost both of their matches at Quitman. The Lady Warriors fell in the high school match by scores of 7-25, 15-25 and 8-25. In the junior high match, Quitman defeated Cotter 25-13 and 25-8. The Junior Lady Warriors are now 9-4. Salem lost...
Free flu shot clinic Friday at First United Methodist Church
With flu season right around the corner, the Baxter County Health Unit will be hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday from 9 to 3 at the First United Methodist Church located at 605 West 6th Street in Mountain Home. Organizers for the event ask that patients enter on...
Monday volleyball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams at West Memphis West
Volleyball makes up much of the local Monday schedule, and Mountain Home’s three junior high teams will be on the road for an outing with West Memphis West. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman matches. Elsewhere on the junior high level,...
MH among girls’ golf teams in state tournaments Tuesday
A few area high school girls’ golf teams will be in state tournament play on Tuesday. After finishing as district runners-up, Mountain Home will be at the Russellville Country Club for the Class 5A State Tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 9. Cotter will be among the girls’ teams...
J.V. Bombers roll over Houston, Mo.
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team is now 4-0 on the season after a 41-0 win at Houston, Missouri Monday night. Caleb Foster threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Corwin Morris was on the receiving end of both T.D. passes, Brenton Setzer ran for one touchdown and threw one to Orion Reuscher.
Baxter County man changes plea to guilty, gets 35 years in prison on murder charge
A jury trial for one of two men charged with the late June 2019 murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Wade Pickett of Mountain Home was cancelled Monday and 29-year-old James Edward “Tyler” Davis of Norfork changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Baxter County Circuit Court.
Mountain Home High School tennis teams fare well at first day of conference tournament
Mountain Home’s Pierce Blackmon and Zane Darracq compete during Monday’s opening round of the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville (Photos by Jim Blackmon) The Mountain Home High School tennis teams opened play in the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville Monday. The Lady Bombers had both singles players and both doubles teams advance to the second day while the Bombers had one of their doubles teams move on to the semifinals.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
Hobbs charged with attacking woman, not letting her go
A man charged with holding a woman prisoner in a tent they were living in and physically abusing her for two days appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs of Mountain Home told the court the victim had been less than truthful in her recall of events and he felt the case against him would be dismissed.
MH tennis teams begin conference tourney Monday
Mountain Home High School has tennis and football scheduled for Monday. The postseason gets underway for the Mountain Home tennis teams in Russellville. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will begin its run in the 5A-West Conference Tournament. Mountain Home’s junior varsity football team will be across the state line for...
MHJH volleyball teams sweep all 3 matches at West Memphis Wonder
The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams swept all three matches at West Memphis Wonder Monday night. Mountain Home cruised to a 2-0 victory in the junior high varsity match by scores of 25-8 and 25-9. The Junior Lady Bombers are now 10-5 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Aspen...
Kait 8
Spay and neuter group asking for community’s help
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas non-profit is asking for the community’s help when it comes to making sure pets are spayed and neutered. Stop the Cycle of Fulton and Sharp County accepts applications for those that cannot afford to get their pet neutered or spayed. Board...
MH junior high volleyball teams win Highland tourney
Mountain Home’s junior high varsity and junior varsity teams both won the Highland Junior High Tournament on Saturday. In the varsity division, the Junior Lady Bombers defeated Pocahontas in straight sets with scores of 25-24 and 25-22. Mountain Home improves to 9-5 on the season. On the junior varsity...
Man who attempted to urinate on jail staff gets probation
A Mountain Home man charged with an altercation at the Baxter County Detention Center during which he attempted to urinate on staff appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees entered a guilty plea to charges of impairing the operations of a vital public facility. He...
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man
A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
