ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma

Tuesday’s high school volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home returning to the Hangar for a 5A-West outing with Alma. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere, Mountain Home Christian Academy travels to Flippin, Cotter hosts Yellville-Summit, Bakersfield entertains Summersville, Salem makes the trip to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Veterans Benefits Lunch and Learn Wednesday

The Bob Davis Veterans Center will be hosting a lunch and learn Wednesday at 11 for all veterans and their spouses to learn more about the benefits available to them. Speaking will be Veterans Service Officer, Charles Leonard. Joanna Baxter joined MJ Haworth on a recent episode of Talk of...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
Mountain Home, AR
Obituaries
City
Kirby, AR
City
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

Monday rough night for area volleyball teams

In area volleyball from Monday night, Cotter lost both of their matches at Quitman. The Lady Warriors fell in the high school match by scores of 7-25, 15-25 and 8-25. In the junior high match, Quitman defeated Cotter 25-13 and 25-8. The Junior Lady Warriors are now 9-4. Salem lost...
COTTER, AR
KTLO

Free flu shot clinic Friday at First United Methodist Church

With flu season right around the corner, the Baxter County Health Unit will be hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday from 9 to 3 at the First United Methodist Church located at 605 West 6th Street in Mountain Home. Organizers for the event ask that patients enter on...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
KTLO

MH among girls’ golf teams in state tournaments Tuesday

A few area high school girls’ golf teams will be in state tournament play on Tuesday. After finishing as district runners-up, Mountain Home will be at the Russellville Country Club for the Class 5A State Tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 9. Cotter will be among the girls’ teams...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

J.V. Bombers roll over Houston, Mo.

The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team is now 4-0 on the season after a 41-0 win at Houston, Missouri Monday night. Caleb Foster threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Corwin Morris was on the receiving end of both T.D. passes, Brenton Setzer ran for one touchdown and threw one to Orion Reuscher.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home High School tennis teams fare well at first day of conference tournament

Mountain Home’s Pierce Blackmon and Zane Darracq compete during Monday’s opening round of the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville (Photos by Jim Blackmon) The Mountain Home High School tennis teams opened play in the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville Monday. The Lady Bombers had both singles players and both doubles teams advance to the second day while the Bombers had one of their doubles teams move on to the semifinals.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
CAVE CITY, AR
KTLO

Hobbs charged with attacking woman, not letting her go

A man charged with holding a woman prisoner in a tent they were living in and physically abusing her for two days appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs of Mountain Home told the court the victim had been less than truthful in her recall of events and he felt the case against him would be dismissed.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH tennis teams begin conference tourney Monday

Mountain Home High School has tennis and football scheduled for Monday. The postseason gets underway for the Mountain Home tennis teams in Russellville. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will begin its run in the 5A-West Conference Tournament. Mountain Home’s junior varsity football team will be across the state line for...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHJH volleyball teams sweep all 3 matches at West Memphis Wonder

The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams swept all three matches at West Memphis Wonder Monday night. Mountain Home cruised to a 2-0 victory in the junior high varsity match by scores of 25-8 and 25-9. The Junior Lady Bombers are now 10-5 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Aspen...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Spay and neuter group asking for community’s help

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas non-profit is asking for the community’s help when it comes to making sure pets are spayed and neutered. Stop the Cycle of Fulton and Sharp County accepts applications for those that cannot afford to get their pet neutered or spayed. Board...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH junior high volleyball teams win Highland tourney

Mountain Home’s junior high varsity and junior varsity teams both won the Highland Junior High Tournament on Saturday. In the varsity division, the Junior Lady Bombers defeated Pocahontas in straight sets with scores of 25-24 and 25-22. Mountain Home improves to 9-5 on the season. On the junior varsity...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Man who attempted to urinate on jail staff gets probation

A Mountain Home man charged with an altercation at the Baxter County Detention Center during which he attempted to urinate on staff appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees entered a guilty plea to charges of impairing the operations of a vital public facility. He...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man

A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy