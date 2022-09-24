Pomegranate smoothie packs a healthy punch

If you've never tried pomegranate seeds, called arils, you’re in for a crunchy treat. We use them as a sweet and tangy topping on our Pomegranate Power Smoothie , which is a delicious blend of peaches, cherries, banana and pomegranate juice.

Low-calorie pomegranates are a good source of fiber. They're loaded with antioxidants, and they provide vitamins and minerals like vitamin C and potassium. It’s the broad range of phytochemicals (plant nutrients) that makes this fruit particularly healthy. Pomegranates help fight inflammation, protect against some cancers and promote healthy aging.

Like grapes, dates and figs, they're one of the oldest cultivated fruits and are referred to in the Bible and Koran. For thousands of years, pomegranates have been grown in the Mediterranean, Middle East and South Asia. They’re also grown in California and Arizona then shipped to local stores in the fall.

Pomegranates, which are about the size of an apple, have a red, tough skin and hundreds of seeds. To remove the seeds, cut off the blossom end of the fruit. Use a knife to make several scores from the top to the bottom of the skin. Insert your thumbs and pull apart the sections, then bend the rind to release the seeds.

You can store the seeds in a covered container in the refrigerator for several days. For longer storage, place them in a freezer-quality plastic bag or container and freeze. They freeze beautifully and keep for several months.

Here’s a fun way to drink pomegranate juice without cutting the fruit:. Wash a ripe pomegranate and hold it in both hands. Using your thumbs, press firmly around the sides of the pomegranate to squeeze the juice from the seeds. Now, take a little bite out of the skin, set it aside and suck the juice out of the pomegranate. Yummy!

Although pomegranate juice is used to make grenadine syrup for desserts and drinks, we recommend eating the seeds as a healthful snack or adding them to salads, soups, vegetables and even meat dishes. Best of all, add some seeds to our Pomegranate Power Smoothie for a tangy crunch.

Bethany Thayer is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Henry Ford Health. For more recipes and health information, visit henryford.com/blog. For questions about today’s recipe, email HenryFordLiveWell@hfhs.org.

Pomegranate Power Smoothie

Makes: 4 servings / Prep time: 15 minutes / Total time: 15 minutes

1 cup fat-free milk½ cup vanilla non-fat Greek yogurt1 cup frozen peach slices½ cup frozen dark sweet cherries½ banana, sliced1 cup pomegranate juice3 ice cubes3 Medjool dates, pitted ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon¼ teaspoon vanilla extract2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds (optional)

In a blender, place the fat-free milk, yogurt, peach slices, cherries, banana slices, pomegranate juice, ice, dates, ground cinnamon and vanilla extract in blender. Blend on high until smooth.

Divide among four glasses and top with pomegranate seeds if desired.

From Henry Ford LiveWell.

177 calories (1% from fat), 0 grams fat (0 grams sat. fat), 40 grams carbohydrates, 28 grams protein, 56 mg sodium, 1 mg cholesterol, 129 mg calcium, 3 grams fiber. Food exchanges: 1 milk, 2 fruit.