ringsidenews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Will Be Airing On The Same Day As WWE Extreme Rules
Update: AEW decided to air Battle of the Belts live and not compete with WWE Extreme Rules after all. Original: AEW is set to bring the next edition of the Battle of the Belts. While they struggled with ratings on Battle of the Belts III, the company will certainly have something special planned for their fourth show.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Dares Fan To Wear A Swastika Shirt To AEW Dynamite
MJF worked hard to establish himself as one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. The Salt Of The Earth is second to none when it comes to cutting a promo as well. The Salt of the Earth returned at AEW All Out and...
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Teases Involvement In WWE’s White Rabbit Storyline
WWE has been getting creative with their teases of late. The company dropped a white rabbit QR code tease during Raw this past Monday. The QR code tease took place on Smackdown as well. Ken Shamrock decided to stir the pot as well recently. Clips uploaded by fans on social...
ringsidenews.com
WWE RAW Viewership Sees Nice Boost This Week
WWE brought another episode of RAW this week, and they have stiff competition with Monday Night Football once again. Despite that, Triple H and his crew carried on with their booking direction toward Extreme Rules. According to Wrestlenomics, the September 26th edition of WWE RAW brought an overnight average of...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
WWE Pushes Back Plan To Pull Hulu Content Again
WWE content has been on multiple streaming services for the past several years. Due to this, not everyone can actually get to see their content because of various streaming issues. As previously reported, all WWE content on Hulu was supposed to be pulled on Saturday, September 25th because the deal...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On AEW’s Plan To Promote Battle Of The Belts IV
AEW will return with the fourth annual Battle of the Belts special on October 7th, Friday. The company will tape the TV special following the conclusion of a live edition of Rampage next Friday. According to Dave Meltzer, AEW will start advertising Battle of the Belts IV this Wednesday night...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Women’s Title Match Added To Dynamite This Week
Toni Storm won the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship in a fatal four-way match that also involved Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida at All Out. She will put her title on the line this week on Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Toni Storm...
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Sends Update From Direct Path Of Hurricane Ian
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. She also lives in Florida, and people in the Sunshine State are in for a terrible storm. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008...
