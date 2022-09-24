Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Orlando International Airport cancels all Wednesday flights as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Cat 3 Hurricane Ian growing stronger in Gulf of Mexico
MIAMI - A powerful Hurricane Ian is gaining strength in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Early Tuesday morning the Category 3 hurricane made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m. Check out our live updates here.According to the National Hurricane Center's 2 p.m. advisory, Ian had sustained winds of 120 mph as it moved to the north at 10 mph. It was about 85 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas. All of Miami-Dade, Broward and Upper Keys are under a Tropical Storm Watch, including metro areas. The storm prompted...
Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
When Floridians can expect tropical storm-force winds from Ian
If you went to bed hoping Ian would go away, your dreams didn't come true.
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
Tropical Storm Ian Forecasted to Reach Category 4 Hurricane as It Approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, which developed over the Caribbean late Friday, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane in the coming days. Within the next 72 hours, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm. Although the exact path is uncertain, it is most likely to cross over Cuba. Then it will turn northward toward Florida by midweek, Axios reports. Fortunately, computer models show that there is little wind shear forecasted for later today. This could have prevented further intensification of the storm.
Hurricane Ian latest: expected to hit Florida at 120 mph
After belting Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is moving towards Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds reaching a maximum speed of 120 mph.
Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane
Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
Florida Scrambles as Tropical Storm Ian Gains Strength Near Cuba
Officials across Florida are warning residents to have a plan in place as Tropical Storm Ian barrels its way toward Cuba, threatening to hit the Sunshine State within days. “Everyone in Florida is going to feel the impacts of the storm," Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, told CNN on Sunday. “Everybody does need to be prepared.” Supermarket shelves were left barren over the weekend as residents stockpiled on water and other essentials, and both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden declared states of emergency for Florida in order to free up state and federal resources. Mayors of cities and counties such as Naples and Miami-Dade County also warned residents about storm surges, one of the deadliest elements of a storm. Ian is currently projected to grow to at least a Category 3 hurricane when it hits or brushes past Cuba’s west end, but it is expected to blow down to a Category 1 by the time it hits Florida.Read it at CNN
Tropical Storm Ian Path, Tracker as Florida Warned of Hurricane
Florida could face it's biggest hurricane since 2018 as Tropical Storm Ian rapidly gains strength, with flood warnings in place.
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida Under Warnings as System Intensifies
Ian is rapidly intensifying, and its potential landfall has made a shift back to the east.
Forecasters say Ian could douse Florida for days, prompting fears of 'catastrophic flooding'
Ian is likely to impact the entire state of Florida for days. Here's what that could mean — and how ponds might help.
Tornadoes 'possible' in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves into Cuba
The National Hurricane Center on Monday said tornadoes are "possible" into Tuesday across the Florida Keys and southern and central Florida as strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian batter western Cuba.
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
HAVANA — (AP) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island’s western tip as a major hurricane Tuesday. Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work was...
