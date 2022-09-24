ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
CBS Miami

Cat 3 Hurricane Ian growing stronger in Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI - A powerful Hurricane Ian is gaining strength in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Early Tuesday morning the Category 3 hurricane made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m.  Check out our live updates here.According to the National Hurricane Center's 2 p.m. advisory, Ian had sustained winds of 120 mph as it moved to the north at 10 mph. It was about 85 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas. All of Miami-Dade, Broward and Upper Keys are under a Tropical Storm Watch, including metro areas. The storm prompted...
CNN

Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
The Independent

Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
Outsider.com

Tropical Storm Ian Forecasted to Reach Category 4 Hurricane as It Approaches Florida

Tropical Storm Ian, which developed over the Caribbean late Friday, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane in the coming days. Within the next 72 hours, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm. Although the exact path is uncertain, it is most likely to cross over Cuba. Then it will turn northward toward Florida by midweek, Axios reports. Fortunately, computer models show that there is little wind shear forecasted for later today. This could have prevented further intensification of the storm.
The Independent

Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane

Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
TheDailyBeast

Florida Scrambles as Tropical Storm Ian Gains Strength Near Cuba

Officials across Florida are warning residents to have a plan in place as Tropical Storm Ian barrels its way toward Cuba, threatening to hit the Sunshine State within days. “Everyone in Florida is going to feel the impacts of the storm," Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, told CNN on Sunday. “Everybody does need to be prepared.” Supermarket shelves were left barren over the weekend as residents stockpiled on water and other essentials, and both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden declared states of emergency for Florida in order to free up state and federal resources. Mayors of cities and counties such as Naples and Miami-Dade County also warned residents about storm surges, one of the deadliest elements of a storm. Ian is currently projected to grow to at least a Category 3 hurricane when it hits or brushes past Cuba’s west end, but it is expected to blow down to a Category 1 by the time it hits Florida.Read it at CNN
