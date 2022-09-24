ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue.

Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown, according to police.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.

