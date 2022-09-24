Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Police respond to a crash with injuries in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a crash with injuries in Clifton, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by District Four Police in the intersection of Woolper Avenue and Vine Street at 12:38...
Fox 19
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike. At around 11:20...
Fox 19
Caught on Cam: Man charged after driving through crash scene in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was caught on camera driving through an active police scene. Now he faces criminal charges. Investigators were working a car crash involving multiple vehicles at Section Avenue and Ross Avenue last Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. Two cars collided on Ross Avenue just off Section...
Fox 19
80-year-old NKY man dies after vehicle rolls over top of him
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Elmer Smith, 80, of Florence, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
OSHP investigating after fatal three-car crash in Greene Township
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating after a three-car crash left one person dead Sunday night in Greene Township. Troopers say three vehicles - a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, 2012 Honda Civic and 2008 Ford E-350 - were all traveling southwest on I-71, approaching an active construction zone near mile marker 58.
Fox 19
I-75 ramps to I-74 closed by crash, vehicle fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle crash and fire is blocking the ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74, Cincinnati police confirm. The ramp from Hopple Street to I-74 also is shut down until further notice. The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. The driver, who...
WLWT 5
Police identify man shot to death in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the personwho was shot and killed in Millvale on Friday evening. Officials say 32-year-old Demetrius Clay was found dead in the 3200 block of Beekman Street at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say Clay had sustained gunshot wounds. According to officials, multiple people...
Fox 19
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Crash blocks one lane on I-75 in Hartwell, causing delays
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 near Hartwell after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by traffic cameras near the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange at 7:54 a.m. Traffic is...
WLWT 5
Police close ramp on the interstate after a crash and vehicle fire
CINCINNATI — 6:50 a.m. Police have reopened both ramps to I-74 westbound following a crash early Monday morning. All traffic should be returning to normal in the area. No new information about the crash has been released at this time. 5:49 a.m. The northbound ramp from I-75 to westbound...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Madeira
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Madeira. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries at East Kemper Road and Tri County Parkway in Springdale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Former Springfield Township couple charged with murdering their child in 2016
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A former Springfield Township couple has been indicted for the death of their 8-year-old son six years ago and for their alleged mistreatment of their other children. John and Katherine Snyder face a total of 26 counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and child endangering. John...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man dies after car rolls overtop of him, officials say
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man died after his vehicle rolled overtop of him, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Boone County Sheriff's Office. The coroner said 80-year-old Elmer Smith died Monday after sustaining injuries on Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Smith was parking his vehicle and...
Fox 19
Suspects arrested after shots fired outside Bobby Mackey’s nightclub, sources say
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two men believed to have fired multiple gunshots at a Northern Kentucky bar were arrested Monday. The dramatic arrests happened around 5 p.m. near Newport on The Levee. Officers from Newport, Fort Thomas and Southgate police departments took the men into custody in front of Brio...
4 arrested after guns found in suspected stolen car
Police arrested the four occupants and recovered several firearms including a rifle and three handguns.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at KY-27 and Moock Road in Southgate
SOUTHGATE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at KY-27 and Moock Road in Southgate. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Montgomery due to a crash
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Westbound I-275 is seeing delays due to a crash blocking the two left lanes, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation near the I-71 interchange at 9:07...
WLWT 5
Police: Man taken to hospital after shooting near Washington Park
CINCINNATI — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Washington Park over the weekend. It happened near the intersection of Race Street and 15th Street Saturday evening. At the scene, broken glass could be seen at the Fillo Greek REstaurant. Police did not say saying...
Comments / 0