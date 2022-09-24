Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Had No Plan For ROH When He Bought The Company
Tony Khan ushered in a new age for Ring Of Honor when he bought the legendary promotion. While fans initially thought that he had strong plans for the company, the reality is far from it. Bryan Alvarez reports on Wrestling Observer Live that the AEW president simply seized the opportunity...
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Teases Involvement In WWE’s White Rabbit Storyline
WWE has been getting creative with their teases of late. The company dropped a white rabbit QR code tease during Raw this past Monday. The QR code tease took place on Smackdown as well. Ken Shamrock decided to stir the pot as well recently. Clips uploaded by fans on social...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Airs Tony D’Angelo’s Injury During NXT This Week
WWE taped the September 27, 2022, edition of NXT from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, last week. NXT superstar Tony D’Angelo was injured during said TV tapings. WWE aired his injury tonight. Tony D’Angelo squared off against Wes Lee in singles action during NXT this week. Channing “Stacks”...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Will Be Airing On The Same Day As WWE Extreme Rules
Update: AEW decided to air Battle of the Belts live and not compete with WWE Extreme Rules after all. Original: AEW is set to bring the next edition of the Battle of the Belts. While they struggled with ratings on Battle of the Belts III, the company will certainly have something special planned for their fourth show.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Takes Major Shot At Dave Meltzer During NXT This Week
Dave Meltzer acquired a reputation as a widely read journalist when kayfabe was still a thing. Meltzer came up with his five-star ratings system as well. The veteran journalist’s name came up during this week’s edition of NXT. WWE aired a pre-taped edition of NXT from the Performance...
ringsidenews.com
Gallus Arrested For Attacking Referee During WWE NXT This Week
Gallus were a top tag team in NXT UK before the brand folded. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang traveled miles to invade NXT during HeatWave several weeks ago. Tonight, they made things far worse for NXT officials. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang took on Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in...
ringsidenews.com
Tickets For WWE RAW Selling Incredibly Well For Next Week
WWE will return to Minnesota for the October 3, 2022, edition of Raw. The company has already booked a couple of matches for their flagship show inside the Xcel Energy Center. According to WrestleTix, the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw is looking to be a sellout, with several hundred tickets remaining on the table. Check out the breakdown below.
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker Cuts Classic Scott Steiner Math Promo During WWE NXT
Scott Steiner was part of the legendary Steiner Brothers tag team during the nineties. Scott turned solo during the latter part of his career. Big Poppa Pump was known for his exuberant outburst on the mic as well. His Math promo, in particular, is popular with fans to this day.
ringsidenews.com
Gallus ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ Following Attack On WWE Officials
Gallus put the NXT tag team division on notice at HeatWave. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang assaulted WWE officials tonight on NXT. Now they are dealing with the consequences. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang squared off against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in a pub rules tag team match in...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Women’s Title Match Added To Dynamite This Week
Toni Storm won the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship in a fatal four-way match that also involved Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida at All Out. She will put her title on the line this week on Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Toni Storm...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On AEW’s Plan To Promote Battle Of The Belts IV
AEW will return with the fourth annual Battle of the Belts special on October 7th, Friday. The company will tape the TV special following the conclusion of a live edition of Rampage next Friday. According to Dave Meltzer, AEW will start advertising Battle of the Belts IV this Wednesday night...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Pushes Back Plan To Pull Hulu Content Again
WWE content has been on multiple streaming services for the past several years. Due to this, not everyone can actually get to see their content because of various streaming issues. As previously reported, all WWE content on Hulu was supposed to be pulled on Saturday, September 25th because the deal...
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Sends Update From Direct Path Of Hurricane Ian
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. She also lives in Florida, and people in the Sunshine State are in for a terrible storm. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008...
