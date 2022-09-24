ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, GA

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Police release image of person of interest in murder of 13-year-old found along DeKalb trail

DeKalb County police have released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia last week. DeKalb Police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
LITHONIA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union City, GA
City
Cotton, GA
Union City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found

ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#911#Scarf
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for woman who left adult care facility

UNION CITY, Ga. - Union City police said a missing 63-year-old woman, last seen walking away from an adult care center, might be walking with an unknown man. Police said Carol Ivey was seen at around 2 p.m. on Saturday walking north on State Route 14 from Wells Springs Adult Care Center.
UNION CITY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect

SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy