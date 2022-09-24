Read full article on original website
13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Police open homicide investigation after victim in Moreland Avenue shooting dies
A man injured in a shooting at a Moreland Avenue business last week has died, and Atlanta police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, the department announced Monday.
Police release image of person of interest in murder of 13-year-old found along DeKalb trail
DeKalb County police have released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia last week. DeKalb Police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Clayton County 16-year-old boy missing after leaving home Friday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night. Officials say 16-year-old Christopher Lewis Jr. left his home on the 8000 block of Park Ridge Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned home.
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials, once officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach. Detectives...
2 men wanted for damaging home during shootout, reward offered for information
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for your help in identifying two suspects involved in a shootout earlier this month. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s General Crimes Unit said the two suspects in the surveillance video were involved in a shooting and property damage. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found
ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police investigating woman's murder
A woman is dead and witnesses say it is all because of a fist fight. It happened at an apartment complex near Glenwood Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for woman who left adult care facility
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union City police said a missing 63-year-old woman, last seen walking away from an adult care center, might be walking with an unknown man. Police said Carol Ivey was seen at around 2 p.m. on Saturday walking north on State Route 14 from Wells Springs Adult Care Center.
Clayton man was trying to rescue trapped family when he was hit and killed, loved ones say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man who was killed in a hit-and-run is being remembered for his selflessness. Javes Calhoun’s family says the 29-year-old love for helping others is what cost him his life. Police say Calhoun was killed in a crash on I-75 near Tara...
Man police say assaulted woman in courthouse bathroom caught appearing to follow GA State student
ATLANTA — A man who police say assaulted a woman inside a bathroom at the Fulton County courthouse has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday evening after a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
Police investigation underway after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a shooting at a complex in Lithonia Monday evening. 11Alive crews spotted DeKalb Police crime scene investigators at 5907 Sutcliffe Square around 6:30 p.m. Evidence markers were also seen on the second-floor railing of the complex. DeKalb Police said it appears...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect
SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
The Citizen Online
As woman tells police boyfriend stole keys and phone, he runs but not far enough
A new Peachtree City resident may not be spending much time in the city after being arrested on felony theft and other charges following an incident in which he stole his girlfriend’s car keys and cell phone and was soon nabbed by police after fleeing the scene. Martavaous Travis...
Several people shot, stabbed during fight at DeKalb apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot and two people were stabbed during a fight at an apartment complex in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square, where they...
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Channel 2...
The Citizen Online
Fayette crime: Food mart burglary, SUV stolen, handgun stolen from vehicle
A Sept. 19 burglary at the Berry Good Food Mart on Ga. Highway 92 North and Westbridge Road in north Fayette County came with the theft of lottery tickets, tobacco products and cash. Sheriff Barry Babb said access to the store came after the front door was kicked in. Deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 12-year-old girl last seen walking away from bus stop, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police in Union City said they're searching for a 12-year-old girl who didn't return home after getting off her school bus on Friday. Police said a bus dropped off Anna Early at 5:20 p.m. near Autumn Hills Apartments on Flat Shoals Road. Police said she told...
Video: Shootout in Atlanta causes damage to homeowner’s window
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s General Crimes Unit is seeking assistance identifying two suspects involved in a shooting that damaged an Atlanta homeowner’s window. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Walker Street pm Sept. 2 in reference to...
