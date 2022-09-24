ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

NFL Teams Defaulting to Jeff Stoutland When O-Line Help Needed

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL and while the talent level is certainly high, don’t discount the impact of position coach Jeff Stoutland, one of the more highly-regarded assistants in the entire NFL, when it comes to the reasons why. When the...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Giants Waive Running Back Antonio Williams

The New York Giants have waived running back Antonio Williams from their 53-man rose and released linebacker Chuck Wiley from their practice squad. The Giants will have two openings on their 53-man roster as they are expected to place receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve following the receiver's unfortunate ACL tear in last night's loss against Dallas.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier set to hit transfer portal

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start. A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL.
BOISE, ID
Tri-City Herald

Phillies Reinstate Castellanos, Option Sands

Ahead of what is perhaps their most crucial series of the 2022 MLB season, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have reinstated outfielder Nick Castellanos from the injured list. Castellanos had been on the IL since Sept. 4 with a mild oblique strain. It was unfortunate timing for the injury,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
