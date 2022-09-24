ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Palantir Technologies Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - PLTR

Read full article on original website
Independent Research Firm Names Cloudflare a Web Application Firewalls Leader
Cloudflare receives highest score among evaluated WAF providers in the strategy category. Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022 report. Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions received the highest possible score in 10 criteria including Innovation, Partner Ecosystem, Community, and more.
Sidcon Consulting Company Releases Book, “Energy Wars and Safety Policies for Nuclear Power Facilities”
The management of Sidcon consulting company is pleased to announce the launch of its book "Energy Wars and Safety Policies for Nuclear Power Facilities". The main objective of the publication is to help raise awareness about the increasing number of incidents at nuclear energy facilities. In light of the IAEA...
AXIS Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 26, 2022
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the close of the financial markets. Albert Benchimol, President and Chief Executive...
