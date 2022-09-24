In the middle of winning their first game on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals may’ve lost one of their best players for a while. Nose tackle D.J. Reader got his left knee rolled up on early in Sunday’s game and was declared out almost as soon as he returned to the sidelines. Reader wasn’t carted off the field and didn’t go to the locker room until later on, so there is hope he didn’t sustain a season-ending injury. That said, he’s very unlikely to play on a short week and may be out for at least a few games.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO