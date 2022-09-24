Read full article on original website
SIJHSAA State Baseball & Softball Brackets Set
The brackets are set and the SIJHSAA State Baseball and Softball Tournaments will open up Saturday. The Class L Baseball Tournament will be played at Rotary Field in Centralia. The day opens up at 10am with Carterville and Millstadt followed at 11 by Flora and O’Fallon Fulton. Then at 12 it’s DuQuoin and Highland with the Franklin Park Bobcats taking their 20-5 record to the 1pm game against undefeated Harrisburg. The semifinals will be Tuesday, October 4th with the trophy games that Thursday.
SC Storm Win Dirtbag Classic
The SC Storm 16u won their first tournament of the new season in the Dirtbag Classic in Olney on Sunday. They went 4-0 knocking off the Effingham Intensity 4-3 in the title game when Kyra Swift hit a bases loaded 2-out triple. And it was Coach Robbie Tennyson’s 36th birthday. The Storm has girls from South Central, Dieterich, Mulberry Grove and Centralia on the current team.
Salem Soccer Has Busy Weekend — Recap
Salem Soccer’s weekend started off with the 1st/2nd graders traveling for an early game at Mascoutah. They came out with a 4-1 win. Goals were scored by Libby Gozia, Gavin Purcell, Jonah Findley and Hadley Michel. Zyley Hensler, Purcell, Findley and Gozia played well in net. Titan Wangler played solid on the black line.
Rockets Fall To ALIS In Regional Baseball Final
The Selmaville Rockets season came to an end falling to Altamont Lutheran in regional championship play 4-0. Altamont scored 3 times in the 4th inning to break open a 1-run game. Jaxon Ward doubled as one of 2 Selmaville hits with Wyatt McCarty adding a hit. On the mound, Ward got the start going 3.2 giving up 1 hit and 2 runs with 8 strikeouts and 5 walks. McCarty worked the final 2.1 giving up 2 unearned runs with 6 strikeouts and 1 hit allowed.
SYFL Pounds Visiting Olney, Clinch NEC Titles
The Salem 7th/8th grade SYFL Jr Wildcats finished their season undefeated as they routed visiting Olney on 8th grade night 48-14 to finish the year 6-0 and finish as Jr NEC champions. The 5th/6th grade earned a 20-8 victory. With Red Hill beating Mt Carmel 50-0 Salem and Red Hill...
KC XC Shows Well At McKendree Over The Weekend
Led by Ty Reynolds and Nick Fehr, the Blue Devils rebounded from the previous meet with a great team effort. Reynold finished the 8k race in 27 minutes and 26 seconds followed by Fehr in 27:53. Christian Rees step up with a big race and was the 3rd counter for the Blue Devils in a time of 28:50. Caleb Klein was next across in a time of 29:11, followed by Sam Britt in 29:47. With 5 racers across under 30 minutes, the team average was 28:37, which was good for a 5th place finish in the 9 team meet. Number 6 and 7 for KC was Ryan Gerdes and Ostin Habeck, in 30:37 and 30:44. Ray Habeck finished in 32:00, Conner Garsnett in 32:18. Cale Frisse and Caleb Locke both finished with personal best times of 36:59 and 39:39. The Blue Devils were without the services of Nick Zwilling, who is dealing with a foot injury.
2022 09/30 – Jeffrey W. Germann
Jeffrey W. Germann, 69, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 3:15 pm September 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1953, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to Jacob Germann and Mary (Ray) Davis. Jeff is survived by his mother, Mary (Ray) Davis of Mount Vernon; daughter, Michelle Witzel and husband, Brian of Mount Vernon; son, Jacob Germann and wife, Rachel of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Pacey Reynolds and fiancée, Savannah Estes, Parker Reynolds, Eli Germann, and Max Germann; siblings, John Germann of Marion, Illinois, Jim Germann of Woodlawn, Genell Sloan of Ohio, and Jennifer Neilson of Iuka, Illinois.
2022 09/29 – Ruth Elizabeth Hart
Ruth Elizabeth Hart, 79, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1943, in Birkenhead, England, the daughter of Jack Salter and Lillian (Barlow) Novak. She married Leonard C. Hart, Sr. on March 30, 1963, and he survives.
2022 09/30 – William ‘Bill’ Pratt, Jr.
William “Bill” Pratt Jr., 94, of Centralia passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Salem Hospital, with his family surrounding him. He was born on October 8, 1927, the son of William Sr. and Bessie (Allison) Pratt in Richview. His father was killed by a train when Bill was only two years old. He married the love of his life, Valinda Conant, on September 1, 1957, at the Apostolic Church in Centralia and she survives in Centralia.
2022 09/29 – Julia Parkinson
Julia Parkinson, 92, of Centralia passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia. She was born on September 22, 1930, the daughter of Valdy and Mary (Armstrong) Rowlett in New Concord, Kentucky. She married James Parkinson on April 12, 1951, in Corinth, Mississippi and he preceded her in death on February 8, 2011.
2022 09/30 – Rita Kay Brown
Rita Kay Brown, 78, of Odin, IL passed away in the care of her family, on September 24, 2022. Born August 7, 1944, in Sellersburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of Walter L. and Susie M. (Smith) James. Simple cremation was selected. The family will greet friends in the chapel...
2022 09/27 – Joel Wray Cox
Joel Wray Cox, age 64, of Centralia, Illinois, entered into rest at 12:18 A.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois. He was born on November 9, 1957, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of George William, Jr. and Rosemary (Qualls) Cox. Joel is survived by his...
2022 09/28 – John Roger Lindsey
John Roger Lindsey, age 76 of Odin, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, MO. John was born on July 10, 1946, in Marshall County, Mississippi, the son of Cleitus and Marie (Blackwell) Lindsey. He married Diana S. Lindsey on May 21, 1977, in Madison, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on March 20, 2015.
Centralia High School Homecoming King and Queen are crowned
It is Homecoming Weekend at Centralia High School. Anija Moffett was crowned as Queen and William Graham as King. The rest of the homecoming court was senior candidate Ciara Newcomb with no male escort, Junior attendants Madison Wiesen and Lane Griffin, Sophomore Attendants Natalia Guerrero and Gavin Jolliff, and Freshman candidates Harmony Barnes and Cooper Dodson.
Salem issues boil order for part of Illinois and Meadow Lane
The City of Salem has issued a boil order for residents on North Illinois from 1001 Illinois to Meadow Lane and Meadow Lane to Hawthorn until further notice following a water main break.
A look inside the new modular classroom building at Hawthorn Grade School in Salem
The new four-room and two-bathroom modular building is now being utilized by students at Hawthorn Grade School. The new building includes a sensory room, occupational therapy-physical therapy room, and music room. The replacement of the smaller two-classroom modular building was part of a major improvement project undertaken at both Hawthorn...
Centralia City Council approves grant request for Fairview Park, other money to be sought for Laura Leake Park
The Centralia City Council has approved the submittal of a grant request for a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development or OSLAD grant for improvements to Fairview Park. The approval came after a member of the Parks Committee Ricky Garrett questioned why money wasn’t included for needed improvements at...
Boil order in effect for portion of Salem’s southside following water outage
There is a boil order in effect, for the following locations, until further notice. S. Washington from Lake to Rt. 37 including the Orchard Shopping Center.
Salem Grade School Board hires three paraprofessionals; still looking for two more
The Salem Grade School Board following a closed session at last week’s meeting took action on a number of personnel issues. The board hired Abbie Shumate, Joanne Luttrell, and Jon Wight as paraprofessionals. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Foppe says they are still looking for two more, one apiece at Hawthorn...
