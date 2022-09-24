Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Thomas More weekly sports roundup: Women’s soccer stays unbeaten
With the Thomas More football team enjoying a bye weekend as they prepare to host NAIA No. 3 Lindsey Wilson Saturday at 7, the rest of the Saints fall sports program kept in full swing. Here’s a quick rundown on how that went. WOMEN’S SOCCER STAYS UNBEATEN. The...
linknky.com
Weekend NKY sports round-up: Notre Dame soccer downs Highlands
It was a high-scoring affair between the only two programs to win the 9th Region crowns since the current format began in 2012. Notre Dame defeated Highlands on Saturday, 4-3 at the Buenger Sports Complex in Park Hills. The Pandas improve to 12-3-2 on the season while the Bluebirds drop...
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Catching up with NKY college football players & looking towards high school playoffs
Covington Catholic’s Colonels were having a bit of a tough time scoring Friday night at Cooper but that didn’t keep Colonel fans from talking about what a quartet of alumni did in Division I college football the weekend before. Three of them scored points – for Notre Dame, Miami of Ohio, and West Point, while a fourth got another big sack for Virginia.
linknky.com
Weekly NKU sports round-up: Women’s soccer gets first win of year
The Northern Kentucky University Norse women’s soccer team (1-6-1 overall, 1-2 Horizon League) broke through for the first goals and victory of the season with a 3-0 win over the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis Jaguars on Tuesday. Prior to the game, freshman midfielder/forward Emilie Doersching had one shot...
linknky.com
Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941
Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
linknky.com
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area
Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
linknky.com
Young Women LEAD returns to NKU
Motivational speaker Adrienne Bulinski and Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen are two of the headliners at the Young Women LEAD conference at Northern Kentucky University in October. Conference leaders said they are happy to be able to bring attendants together in person this year for interactive breakout sessions, keynote speakers, lunch and networking.
linknky.com
Why this Bellevue Independent student chose Ignite
Students in Bellevue Independent Schools now have the option to attend the Ignite Institute in Erlanger. The Ignite Institute is a STEAM fields high school that opened its doors in 2019, offering classes focusing on project-based learning. Students can attain real-world experiences to help them prepare for college and careers in biomedical sciences, computer science, design, education, engineering, pre-nursing, and logistics.
linknky.com
The winning dishes in Baker Hunt’s Top Chef event are going to make your mouth water
Baker Hunt’s annual fundraiser, Twilight in the Gardens, featured dishes from around the area in what they dubbed a Battle of the Chefs. Baker Hunt and Cultural Center is a Covington nonprofit focused on art education and community. Baker Hunt offers professional instruction in nearly all art media, serving more than 3,500 students from school age to adults.
linknky.com
Regional driver’s license office now open in Bellevue
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Bellevue that expands driver licensing services to more Kentuckians here in the northern part of the state. The office, located at 103 Landmark Dr. in Bellevue, is open Monday through Friday from 8...
linknky.com
Photos: Roebling photo contest winners
The Covington Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee announced the winners of its annual Roebling photo contest this week. The committee is a nonprofit organization founded in 1976 whose dual mission is to support and enhance the Roebling Bridge and promote public awareness of the bridge’s historical and engineering significance. Each...
linknky.com
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
Candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle is donating more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food banks throughout Kentucky, including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown and Northern Kentucky Area Development District food pantry in Independence. “Through our Kentucky Hunger Initiative, we mostly...
linknky.com
Southgate mayor sworn in as president of Kentucky League of Cities
The Kentucky League of Cities swore in Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg as its new president. Hamberg will lead the statewide organization for the next year and testify on the League’s behalf in Frankfort. Hamberg promised to spend the next year listening to city leaders across the state and advocating...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas proclaims ‘Mark Leopold Day’ honoring a true friend of the trees
Fort Thomas is known as a “city of trees.” At the September city council meeting, the city honored a person who has contributed greatly to that designation. Mayor Eric Haas read a proclamation establishing “Mark Leopold Day” on Sept. 19, 2022, to thank and honor Mark Leopold, who is retiring from the city’s Tree Commission.
linknky.com
Lean into your creative side at historic Baker Hunt center
Painting in the style of Monet, a beer brewing demo, and Bob’s Burgers-themed cooking classes are a few things Baker Hunt Art and Culture Center has on the lineup this fall. Starting Sept. 26 through Nov. 19, Baker Hunt, located at 620 Greenup St., will host their fall sessions, offering classes from cooking, drawing, painting, mind and body, sewing, ceramics, fiber arts, and more. Classes range from 8 weeks to 4 weeks to two-hour courses.
linknky.com
It’s the final week to get these deals for National Bourbon Heritage Month
National Bourbon Heritage Month ends Friday, Sept. 30, but there are still plenty of deals and specials you can take advantage of before the end of the month. Wiseguy Lounge, located at 603 Main St. in Covington, will feature several New Riff specials for the week including:. Manhattan Monday: $5...
linknky.com
Park Hills is giving out free trees to homeowners in celebration of Arbor Day
More than 1,000 trees have been taken down in Park Hills in the past three years. The city’s tree board is on a mission to remedy that by starting an initiative for every household in Park Hills to plant “Just One Tree.”. Park Hills is offering all homeowners...
linknky.com
More than free fashion: Care Closet seeks to enhance lives of all students
Written by Emily Sisk, news editor at The Northerner. Countless racks of trendy and timeless fashion fill the corner of University Center 142 with life. The garments patiently hang on the racks, waiting to be hand-picked and worn by students. Professional suits and sport coats, graphic tees and workout attire are amongst the mix of neatly organized and easily accessible clothing items.
linknky.com
Erlanger taps Bill Wulfeck for city administrator
The City of Erlanger named Bill Wulfeck as its new city administrator. Wulfeck replaces Matthew Kremer, who departed Erlanger after four and a half years to become city administrator in Fort Thomas. “On behalf of the city council, city staff and the community, I am proud to welcome Bill Wulfeck...
linknky.com
Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect
The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
