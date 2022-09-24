Read full article on original website
Related
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Amazing Views & Brews: Craft Breweries of Maine’s Lakes and Mountains Region
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local businesses. This state was built to...
FDA Candy Corn Recall in New England Linked to a Massachusetts Company
This may be the only time anyone gets excited, even a little bit, about candy corn, whether it's passing it out on Halloween or just using it as decoration and filler. No matter how you get into it, or don't, recalls are something to take seriously. The candy corn packages...
Vibrant Home for Sale on Peaks Island Full of Natural Light and Color
If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over 30 of the Best Places in Maine to Satisfy Your French Fry Craving
French fries are the best friend to literally every dish. You can't eat a burger, sandwich, fish, or chicky nugs amongst many more without the famous French fries. Eating a burger without fries is like putting only your right shoe on. You wouldn't think that this very simple and narrow...
Try not to Wet Yourself at These 7 Haunted Houses in Maine and New Hampshire
Whether you like it or not, it is Halloween time, baby!. The temperatures are dipping low, the sun is setting early, the leaves are falling down, and pumpkin has made its way back to the menus. With the fall season comes the horror. Spooky jack-o-lanterns scattered across the neighborhoods and...
Is It Illegal To Flip Off A Cop in Maine?
Okay, sometimes we don't think before we do and this is one of those circumstances. Flipping anyone off is an insult and I don't think in any culture it is a term of endearment. But many people do it because they are unable to use their words. In my opinion,...
Take My Gluten, Please: Living a Gluten-Free Life in New England
Ten years of being gluten-free, and I still get the stink eye in a restaurant. Not every time, but most times when I am at a restaurant and ask if my order can be made "gluten-free", I get a server who says snidely, "Is that an allergy or a sensitivity?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Mini Mobile Pub in Massachusetts Brings the Irish Bar to You
Why go out to the bar when you can have the bar to yourself in your own space?. I don’t know if it’s just the effect of quarantine or just my anti-social tendencies but the crowds at the bars, the Ubers, the prices, it’s all too much.
No, That Wasn’t a Search Party Helicopter in New Hampshire on Saturday Night
Saturday night in New England was an interesting one. Most areas were feeling the effects of Hurricane Fiona reaching landfall in nearby Nova Scotia, which created residual weather for us to deal with in the form of strong winds. In fact, some areas in New Hampshire and Maine experienced 60mph winds, which caused some drama with losing electricity.
Fans of Queen Elizabeth and England Will Adore These 2 British Stores in Maine, Massachusetts
"Cheerio" and "Keep Calm and Carry On" are typically what Americans think British folks say. The fact is that many do, but most who live in the British Empire do not say those lines regularly. However, as we've learned over the past few weeks of royal watching on the "tele",...
#4 Best Hotel in the Entire World is in New Hampshire
What an incredible achievement! Travel and Leisure Magazine released its Top 100 Hotels in the world, and only 2 from the United States made it into the top 10. New Hampshire shined brightest for the United States in that #4 spot, while a hotel in New York City snagged the #8 spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A New Ride at the Fryeburg Fair in Maine Will Let You Feel Like Superman
Maine's blue ribbon classic, the Fryeburg Fair, returns in 2022 and runs from October 2-9. Anyone who has visited the Fryeburg Fair in the past knows that week is filled with incredible food and entertainment. 2022 will be no exception, with your favorite food vendors ready to go and a laundry list of live bands, educational seminars, and other activities lined up. But there's also the matter of the rides. And this year, the Fryeburg Fair will debut several new rides, including one thrill ride that will make you feel a little bit like Superman.
Here’s Where You Can Find the Best French Fries in New Hampshire
Who doesn't love french fries? It's as American as apple pie or a big juicy burger. This seems funny since the french fry was not invented in America. In fact, there's no concrete evidence of who made the first fried potato, but the French say it was in Paris in 1789, just before the French Revolution.
Catch New Hampshire Chef Bobby Marcotte on Food Network With Guy Fieri Tomorrow
Ever since his first appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on Food Network back in 2016 for The Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery, Derry, New Hampshire born-and-raised chef Bobby Marcotte's name has been synonymous with Triple D and Triple G (Guy's Grocery Games) host Guy Fieri. In fact, Bobby has appeared on both Triple D and Triple G multiple times, even winning a Triple G championship back in 2017.
These Are 10 of the Best Leaf Peeping Spots in New Hampshire
Fall has officially arrived, and we're so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, apple picking, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
Why New England’s Squirrels Have Been Acting Like Real Jerks Lately
Every morning on my way into work, at the same intersection, a pack of deer greet me – specifically, deer with no fear. In the Before Times, these deer would hit the ground running the minute my headlights came over the hill. But not anymore. It’s up to them...
You Won’t Believe How Long It’s Been Since Massachusetts’ John Cena Won a Wrestling Match
John Cena recently made the Guinness Book of World Records for his heroic contributions to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. As the West Newbury, Massachusetts, native is famous for being generous, it’s likely this is the only record he really cares about. Which is a good thing – because there’s one...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0