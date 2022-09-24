Former Boston Uber driver charged in cold-case sex assault investigation

Police say the sexual assault charges date back to 2017.

A former Boston Uber driver and Hyde Park resident was arrested Friday on multiple charges of sexual assault.

On Friday morning, William Mancortes, 43, was taken into custody on numerous sexual assault charges dating back to 2017.

According to The Boston Globe, members of the Boston police fugitive unit, sexual assault unit, and the Milton police arrested Mancortes on five outstanding warrants out of Boston Municipal Court.

Mancortes’ charges include two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or over. He also had a warrant out of Quincy District Court for aggravated rape and kidnapping.

Mancortes also faces charges of indecent assault and battery out of Quincy District Court related to an incident that happened while working as an Uber driver last year.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Program assisted in Mancortes’ arrest, investigators said. Police said the findings of the kit could result in further charges as detectives continue their investigations.

An Uber spokesperson told NBC Boston, “These allegations are atrocious, and the suspect was banned from the Uber platform years ago. We take reports of this nature very seriously and cooperated with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Mancortes was due to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court. Boston police are still investigating the allegations. Anyone with information can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to 27463.