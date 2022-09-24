Why I Own Texas Instruments Stock

Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) stock. Although many people know Texas Instruments for its calculators, its analog semiconductor business is the real moneymaker.

Check out the video for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept. 21, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 23, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Texas Instruments

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Texas Instruments wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in Texas Instruments. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.