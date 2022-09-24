ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Henry Development Authority releases report

Henry County added 2,291 new jobs and attracted $208.25 million in new investment in the most recent fiscal year, according to a report issued by the Development Authority and presented to the Board of Commissioners at its September 7 regular meeting. The influx of companies bringing in new jobs is...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New food pantry opens at Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain

Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain is now home to a new food pantry, described as “high quality” by officials. On Sept. 9, officials at Wade Walker YMCA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedicated the new food pantry, which includes refrigeration, freezer space, and shelving, to DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Updates on Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club

Feedback from leaders of the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club at the September 7 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners was quite positive. The facility opened in August of last year at the former Henry County Middle School campus, a move made possible by a public-private partnership that included an investment of more than $1 million for renovations and initial operating costs. It currently costs about $530,000 per year to operate the facility, officials said.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Mervin is recipient of Eugene Edwards Foundation Scholarship

James Luke Mervin is the 2021-2022 Recipient of the Eugene Edwards’ Foundation Scholarship. The foundation honors the legacy of Eugene Edwards who was president of the Henry County Branch NAACP for ten years (National Advancement of Colored People). The foundation awards scholarships through a selective technical school program that advances higher education for academic and community service-driven students.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
henrycountytimes.com

Where in the World is the Times?

David and Nicole Curry of McDonough recently traveled to Africa. “We’re lifelong Henry County residents, high school sweethearts and graduates of Meadow Creek Academy,” said David. While there, they summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and took a photo at the top. Thanks for taking the Times on your trip!
MCDONOUGH, GA
Clayton News Daily

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
Politics
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
wrganews.com

Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation

A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Unfriendly tavern visitors jailed for fighting with bar staffers

An out-of-town couple visiting Peachtree City on Sept. 24 had their visit cut short after fighting with staff at a local tavern and landing in jail. Allison K. Thrower, 24, of LaGrange was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunk, according to Fayette County Jail records. Thomas S. Tedder, 25,...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

