henrycountytimes.com
Henry Development Authority releases report
Henry County added 2,291 new jobs and attracted $208.25 million in new investment in the most recent fiscal year, according to a report issued by the Development Authority and presented to the Board of Commissioners at its September 7 regular meeting. The influx of companies bringing in new jobs is...
thechampionnewspaper.com
New food pantry opens at Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain
Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain is now home to a new food pantry, described as “high quality” by officials. On Sept. 9, officials at Wade Walker YMCA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedicated the new food pantry, which includes refrigeration, freezer space, and shelving, to DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
henrycountytimes.com
Updates on Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club
Feedback from leaders of the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club at the September 7 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners was quite positive. The facility opened in August of last year at the former Henry County Middle School campus, a move made possible by a public-private partnership that included an investment of more than $1 million for renovations and initial operating costs. It currently costs about $530,000 per year to operate the facility, officials said.
henrycountytimes.com
Mervin is recipient of Eugene Edwards Foundation Scholarship
James Luke Mervin is the 2021-2022 Recipient of the Eugene Edwards’ Foundation Scholarship. The foundation honors the legacy of Eugene Edwards who was president of the Henry County Branch NAACP for ten years (National Advancement of Colored People). The foundation awards scholarships through a selective technical school program that advances higher education for academic and community service-driven students.
Small numbers of fraud cases slow emergency rental assistance process
The fraud cases create a conflict between quickly meeting urgent need and carefully protecting the funding from swindlers.
henrycountytimes.com
Where in the World is the Times?
David and Nicole Curry of McDonough recently traveled to Africa. “We’re lifelong Henry County residents, high school sweethearts and graduates of Meadow Creek Academy,” said David. While there, they summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and took a photo at the top. Thanks for taking the Times on your trip!
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
Clayton News Daily
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
CBS 46
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
fox5atlanta.com
Emails show Douglas Co. chairman's involvement in contract under GBI investigation
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Emails obtained by the FOX 5 I-Team indicate Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones intervened in the decision over who should get a county contract. That 2018 cleaning contract is now the focus of a GBI investigation into possible bid-rigging. A search warrant served on the...
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
‘My pride and joy’: Brothers killed in Paulding fire remembered as loving, kind
A couple are planning the funeral of their two teenage sons after their Paulding County home caught on fire Friday....
CBS 46
2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
wrganews.com
Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation
A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
The Citizen Online
Unfriendly tavern visitors jailed for fighting with bar staffers
An out-of-town couple visiting Peachtree City on Sept. 24 had their visit cut short after fighting with staff at a local tavern and landing in jail. Allison K. Thrower, 24, of LaGrange was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunk, according to Fayette County Jail records. Thomas S. Tedder, 25,...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County teacher's profanity-laced exchange with students caught on tape
LITHONIA, Ga. - A DeKalb County teacher was placed on administrative leave after a profane-laced exchange with ninth graders surfaced. The instructor is a math teacher at Miller Grove in Lithonia. She had no idea her bad moment was captured on tape. The teacher, who is not being identified pending...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
