Channel 3000
We asked, you answered: These are the coziest things to do this fall in Madison
Two years ago, Stacy Harbaugh shared ways to stay comfy and cozy during the winter months. As Dane County’s unofficial cozy expert and the person behind Instagram and Twitter account, @danecozy, Harbaugh handed the reins over to the Madison community this year in a poll to her followers. We listened — and here are the answers.
Cheers! Sun Prairie hosts sixth annual Fall Beer Taste
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Businesses across Sun Prairie gave patrons a sip of all the area has to offer Saturday during the sixth annual Fall Beer Taste. Over 20 businesses handed out three-ounce samples of two flavors of Oktoberfest and fall-style ales. The event also gave customers a chance to visit downtown Sun Prairie businesses that they otherwise might not have gone to.
nbc15.com
West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
Channel 3000
Edgerton Hospital chef creates garden, grows fresh produce for patients
EDGERTON, Wis. — When Joshua Ciafullo arrived at Edgerton Hospital two and a half years ago, most of the food he had to work with was canned or frozen. Now, he makes 85% of meals from scratch. Ciafullo noticed an empty terrace outside the café and kitchen, and this...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Flippin' Fabulous: New business selling refinished furniture and décor opens downtown
WAUKESHA — A new business, Flippin’ Fabulous LLC, 234 W. Main St., has made its way to downtown Waukesha. Born and raised in Muskego, owner Jessica Smith put together a collection of her own work and that of 60 local artisans, combining everything she considers “flippin’ fabulous.”
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Wisconsin
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, Town of Madison, Food Scraps Recycling, Complete Green Streets
Greetings friends and neighbors. Madison Parks is holding a public event series for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge!. The event series is an opportunity to learn more about the design challenge, the selected teams, their progress in plan development, and the final master plan proposals. The three events include a design challenge kick-off, midpoint check-in, and team presentations of their proposed vision for the Lake Monona Waterfront. Below is further information on the Parks-led public events.
Nine Ideas for Enjoying Family Fall Adventure in Madison, Wisconsin
Fall is officially here in Wisconsin, and there’s no better time to explore our beautiful Capital City, Madison! The greater Madison area is bursting with autumn adventures: from apple orchards & farm markets, to pumpkin patches & corn mazes, to amazing hiking opportunities, and plenty of countryside fall fun. Take a day trip to the Madison area to enjoy all of the fall festivities before this brief season ends!
wpr.org
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
captimes.com
Devilish shrimp spice up lunch at El Sabor de Puebla
I am on a mission to find the spiciest restaurant foods available in the Madison area, to eat them and write about the experience for readers. Recently, I turned my sights to Mexico. Mexican food is famous for its use of a wide variety of chiles, both flavorful and painful at the same time. The use of hot chile peppers in cooking goes back for centuries of glorious culinary history.
nbc15.com
Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
stoughtonnews.com
New group hopes to spur downtown Stoughton business
A new group has been formed to help revitalize and enhance Stoughton’s downtown and its businesses, with an initial meeting this week attended by more than 30 downtown business owners. The Stoughton Downtown Merchants Association (SDMA) is a non-profit group whose mission is to support the promotion and vitality...
This Is Wisconsin's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
nbc15.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!
A small community at odds initially about an LGBTQ+ group comes to a decision. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. Community members hike 18km to raise awareness of veteran suicide. Updated: 5...
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
Channel 3000
Kay L. Guild
Sun Prairie – Kay L. Guild, age 52, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born on May 6, 1970, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Russell Meadowcroft and Louise Droster. Kay graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1989. She worked as a...
Janesville elementary schoolers raise $2K for Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A group of fourth-grade girls at Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville combined two of their favorite things — art and animals — to help furry friends in need. On Monday, the girls — Sofia Nattinger, Izzy Purkapile, Addley Demerath, Emma Gremminger, Brynley Utzig and...
wpr.org
As Madison region grows, a new area code is coming to south central Wisconsin
Soon, 608 won't be the only area code in south central and southwest Wisconsin. A new area code is coming to south central and southwest Wisconsin. The change will eventually affect people getting new telephone numbers in the region currently served by area code 608 — a vast swath that includes Madison, La Crosse, Janesville, Beloit and the Wisconsin Dells.
Channel 3000
Linda Lou Homburg
DEERFIELD – Linda Lou Homburg, age 70, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer and COPD. She was born on Sept. 20, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Orville and Muriel (Snyder) Homburg. Linda graduated from McFarland High School in...
