Madison, WI

We asked, you answered: These are the coziest things to do this fall in Madison

Two years ago, Stacy Harbaugh shared ways to stay comfy and cozy during the winter months. As Dane County’s unofficial cozy expert and the person behind Instagram and Twitter account, @danecozy, Harbaugh handed the reins over to the Madison community this year in a poll to her followers. We listened — and here are the answers.
Cheers! Sun Prairie hosts sixth annual Fall Beer Taste

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Businesses across Sun Prairie gave patrons a sip of all the area has to offer Saturday during the sixth annual Fall Beer Taste. Over 20 businesses handed out three-ounce samples of two flavors of Oktoberfest and fall-style ales. The event also gave customers a chance to visit downtown Sun Prairie businesses that they otherwise might not have gone to.
West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
City of Madison Wisconsin

Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, Town of Madison, Food Scraps Recycling, Complete Green Streets

Greetings friends and neighbors. Madison Parks is holding a public event series for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge!. The event series is an opportunity to learn more about the design challenge, the selected teams, their progress in plan development, and the final master plan proposals. The three events include a design challenge kick-off, midpoint check-in, and team presentations of their proposed vision for the Lake Monona Waterfront. Below is further information on the Parks-led public events.
Go Valley Kids

Nine Ideas for Enjoying Family Fall Adventure in Madison, Wisconsin

Fall is officially here in Wisconsin, and there’s no better time to explore our beautiful Capital City, Madison! The greater Madison area is bursting with autumn adventures: from apple orchards & farm markets, to pumpkin patches & corn mazes, to amazing hiking opportunities, and plenty of countryside fall fun. Take a day trip to the Madison area to enjoy all of the fall festivities before this brief season ends!
Devilish shrimp spice up lunch at El Sabor de Puebla

I am on a mission to find the spiciest restaurant foods available in the Madison area, to eat them and write about the experience for readers. Recently, I turned my sights to Mexico. Mexican food is famous for its use of a wide variety of chiles, both flavorful and painful at the same time. The use of hot chile peppers in cooking goes back for centuries of glorious culinary history.
Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
New group hopes to spur downtown Stoughton business

A new group has been formed to help revitalize and enhance Stoughton’s downtown and its businesses, with an initial meeting this week attended by more than 30 downtown business owners. The Stoughton Downtown Merchants Association (SDMA) is a non-profit group whose mission is to support the promotion and vitality...
Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!

A small community at odds initially about an LGBTQ+ group comes to a decision. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. Community members hike 18km to raise awareness of veteran suicide. Updated: 5...
Madison gas prices soar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
Channel 3000

Kay L. Guild

Sun Prairie – Kay L. Guild, age 52, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born on May 6, 1970, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Russell Meadowcroft and Louise Droster. Kay graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1989. She worked as a...
As Madison region grows, a new area code is coming to south central Wisconsin

Soon, 608 won't be the only area code in south central and southwest Wisconsin. A new area code is coming to south central and southwest Wisconsin. The change will eventually affect people getting new telephone numbers in the region currently served by area code 608 — a vast swath that includes Madison, La Crosse, Janesville, Beloit and the Wisconsin Dells.
Channel 3000

Linda Lou Homburg

DEERFIELD – Linda Lou Homburg, age 70, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer and COPD. She was born on Sept. 20, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Orville and Muriel (Snyder) Homburg. Linda graduated from McFarland High School in...
