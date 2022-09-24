Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania high school football week 5 rankings
PennLive will publish updated state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams are listed with district, record, and previous ranking. CLASS 6A.
Hurricane Ian expected to have ‘pretty far reach across the East Coast,’ including Pa.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian is just north of Cuba, and the storm is bearing down on the western coast of Florida. But its effects will “absolutely” have an impact on the weather in central Pennsylvania, according to Courtney Travis, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather in State College.
Pa. has 2 of the top 10 fall-foliage destinations: national ranking
The Laurel Highlands in southwestern Pennsylvania moved up a spot while the Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania maintained its position from last year among the USA TODAY’s 10 Best Destinations for Fall Foliage. From among 20 top contenders selected by a panel of travel experts at USA TODAY’s 10Best,...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines talks about team’s dynamic start this season
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with Cumberland Valley’s quarterback Isaac Sines about how the team was able to get off to such a good start this football season. The Eagles (4-1) were undefeated before taking a 30-14 loss to...
Pennsylvania hotel among those with best breakfasts: study
It’s been long said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Hotels tend to acknowledge this importance by laying out a spread of delicious morning sustenance for their clientele, with one particular hotel in Pennsylvania being among those that serve the best breakfasts in the U.S.
Pennsylvania, other states seeing student ‘chronic absenteeism’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Fall foliage spots; gun-violence forum; new brewpub: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Fall foliage: Pennsylvania has two of the country’s top 10 places. Hear their voices: Last week, PennLive told the stories of nine people who survived gunshot wounds. Those stories are just the start of a conversation. Tonight, PennLive and its community partners will talk about what can done about gun violence.
Marching Band Showcase: Cumberland Valley group is largest in central Pa.
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Cumberland Valley High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. Cumberland Valley has the largest high school band in the area that PennLive has photographed. It is directed by David Porter. He answered the following questions:
They are humans not pawns | PennLive letters
Recent actions by the governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida transporting migrants to New York City, Washington D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard, are heartless and inhumane. People leaving their home countries are desperate and endure incredible dangers and hardships to reach the United States. Let us truly “welcome the stranger”...
PennLive’s fall 2022 voters’ guide: Governor
The candidates below are running for Pennsylvania governor and are in the order as presented on the ballot. In addition to general questions, the candidates were invited to provide links to their stance on abortion. Those links, when available, are provided below. Josh Shapiro. Party: Democrat. County: Montgomery. Occupation: Attorney...
Central Pennsylvania gets one of three new state parks
New state parks will be created in York, Chester and Wyoming counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. The 1,100-acre Susquehanna Riverlands will be in Hellam Township, York County; the 1,712-acre Big Elk Creek in Elk Township, Chester County; and the 669-acre Vosburg Neck in Washington Township, Wyoming County. While the...
California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative earlier this month to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1...
In Pa. governor’s race fundraising, Shapiro breaks records as Mastriano breaks conventions
Among the unwrittten rules of politics that Republican Doug Mastriano is trying to shatter this year is that staying competitive in the dollar race is necessary to win the Pennsylvania governor’s office. It’s not clear if it’s a question that Mastriano ever wanted to ask - his campaign has...
Bird flu found in more than 30 sick and dead Canada geese, Pa. Game Commission says
More than 30 sick and dead Canada geese found in Lackawanna County are prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission to urge hunters to continue to use caution when handling wild birds. The geese were found at Griffin Reservoir in Lackawanna County, the Game Commission said. Tests confirmed they were infected with...
Did you know? Delaware owns a small chunk of South New Jersey
SOUTH JERSEY, or (maybe?) DELAWARE — In Salem County, N.J., about seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, a small chunk of land abuts the Delaware River. The secluded, uninhabited area was created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has deposited river-dredged material there since 1898.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do clocks ‘fall back’ this year?
There’s a chill in the air, and days are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly at a close. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday,...
Ollie’s to remodel 38-year-old Harrisburg-area store for the first time
If you’ve been to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s store on Allentown Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township recently you might have noticed that the front of the store has been redone. But it’s not just the front that’s getting modernized. In January, the store, which opened in...
Showers, gusty winds could interrupt sunny fall weather in central Pa.
Although most of the week should be sunny and dry, forecasters said to also expect strong, gusty winds and rain. Tuesday will be sunny with upper 60-degree highs, the National Weather Service said. However, forecasters said more than 20 mph winds are possible during the day. Forecasters said Wednesday will...
Oz, Shapiro set for ‘candidate conversations’ with Pa. Chamber after debates fall through
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro are confirmed for “candidate conversations” at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner next month in Hershey. The separate 30-minute discussions on Oct. 3 at Hershey Lodge will occur after a point-counterpoint exchange featuring...
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on floor of Maryland jail cell
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty, concrete floor of her jail cell in Maryland filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for help for six hours. Jazmin Valentine alleges some nurses working...
