Illinois State

PennLive.com

Fall foliage spots; gun-violence forum; new brewpub: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Fall foliage: Pennsylvania has two of the country’s top 10 places. Hear their voices: Last week, PennLive told the stories of nine people who survived gunshot wounds. Those stories are just the start of a conversation. Tonight, PennLive and its community partners will talk about what can done about gun violence.
PennLive.com

They are humans not pawns | PennLive letters

Recent actions by the governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida transporting migrants to New York City, Washington D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard, are heartless and inhumane. People leaving their home countries are desperate and endure incredible dangers and hardships to reach the United States. Let us truly “welcome the stranger”...
PennLive.com

PennLive’s fall 2022 voters’ guide: Governor

The candidates below are running for Pennsylvania governor and are in the order as presented on the ballot. In addition to general questions, the candidates were invited to provide links to their stance on abortion. Those links, when available, are provided below. Josh Shapiro. Party: Democrat. County: Montgomery. Occupation: Attorney...
PennLive.com

Central Pennsylvania gets one of three new state parks

New state parks will be created in York, Chester and Wyoming counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. The 1,100-acre Susquehanna Riverlands will be in Hellam Township, York County; the 1,712-acre Big Elk Creek in Elk Township, Chester County; and the 669-acre Vosburg Neck in Washington Township, Wyoming County. While the...
PennLive.com

California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative earlier this month to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1...
