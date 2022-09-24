Tyler Perry's personal connection to 'A Jazzman's Blues' and his surprising confession about watching himself as Madea

Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about racism he faced from fans of Stranger Things.While speaking at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, the 20-year-old actor who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix series, talked about the racism he’s faced in the past.“It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor said. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’”“Even now, some people don’t follow me...

