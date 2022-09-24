Tyler Perry's personal connection to 'A Jazzman's Blues' and his surprising confession about watching himself as Madea

Read full article on original website
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Anthony Bourdain’s heated final texts with Asia Argento surface: ‘You were reckless with my heart’
Anthony Bourdain’s final correspondences are set to be revealed in an upcoming, unauthorised biography entitled Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain.The book is written by journalist Charles Leerhsen who draws on interviews, files, texts and emails from Bourdain’s phone and laptop.In excerpts published by The New York Times on Tuesday (27 September), Bourdain’s last texts to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain show a man conflicted with the duality of fame.“I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” the travel documentarian wrote to Busia-Bourdain, who remained his confidente after their separation in...
Caleb McLaughlin opens up about dealing with racism from Stranger Things fanbase: ‘It definitely took a toll on me’
Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about racism he faced from fans of Stranger Things.While speaking at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, the 20-year-old actor who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix series, talked about the racism he’s faced in the past.“It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor said. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’”“Even now, some people don’t follow me...
