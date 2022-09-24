Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Ford Unveils New F-Series Super Duty Trucks Designed to Boost Its Commercial, Software Services Businesses
DETROIT – Ford Motor is redesigning a pivotal product lineup, leaning on new software and connected data metrics, to boost profits in its commercial vehicle business. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday revealed its 2023 F-Series Super Duty trucks, a lineup of vehicles ranging from large pickups to commercial trucks and chassis cabs that are used for emergency response, towing and plowing, and construction or utility work.
CARS・
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Hertz, Ford, Keurig Dr Pepper and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Hertz — Shares of the rental car company jumped 4.42% after the company announced a partnership with BP's electric vehicle charging unit that will put thousands of charging stations at Hertz locations. Many of the stations will be used to charge Hertz's growing fleet of electric vehicles, but some will be available for public use.
Comments / 0