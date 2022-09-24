ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Gate, FL

Severe flooding in Golden Gate Estates leaves safety concerns for farm animals

By Hope Salman
 3 days ago
Candice Jolly said her once paved barnyard now looks like a pond.

The flooding is threatening the lives of her animals.

Her family owns Showtime Riding Academy and Rescue off of Oil Well Road in Golden Gate Estates.

She’s lived on the property for more than 20 years. Now there are at least 16 inches of standing water and almost nowhere for her animals to go.

“Normally, I wouldn’t be too worried about it it’s only a cat, but being that we already have 18 inches of water standing, if they give us another 6 inches, we are going to be at 24 inches of water standing,” said Jolly

She has to use her side-by-side utility vehicle to get around her property and feed the animals. She feels hopeless if a hurricane hits.

“We took these animals in to give them homes forever and we are not giving them the quality of life that we should be able to give them,” said Jolly.

The water is so high the horses can’t stay in the stables. The rest of the animals have been moved too. She said all she can do now is label her animals and pray for the best.

