KFVS12
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Approximately 1,130 Missourians die by suicide each year. Missouri ranks 16th within the US regarding suicide with a higher rates rural area versus more populated areas. In an attempt to change this, a local group was formed in Sikeston, Mo. named “Walk Bes;de Me.”. According...
KFVS12
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau PD launches new program to help response to 911 calls
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department launched a new program to help their response to 911 calls. It’s called Prepared Live and allows 911 operators to see pictures and videos from incidents in real time, as well as gather real-time GPS locations. According to the...
KFVS12
McCracken County becomes latest to issue burn ban
KFVS12
Murder suspect pleads "not guilty" in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Co-Responder Program brings mental health professionals to the front lines
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new Co-Responder Program between the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Community Counseling Center aims to bring quick mental health help to those experiencing a crisis. Now, inside some patrol cars, Cape Girardeau police will have someone riding by their side. “Responding with law...
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
KFVS12
Jackson Marching Band Festival Parade to be held Oct. 4.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - For the past 78 years, the Jackson Marching Band has been entertaining those in Jackson, Missouri, with an annual Festival Parade. On Tuesday, October 4, The Jackson Marching Band Festival Parade will roll through uptown Jackson. Beginning at 4 p.m., a dozen marching bands from all over southeast Missouri will lead the way before the Jackson Marching Chiefs wrap up the show in their hometown.
KFVS12
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
KFVS12
Paducah Civic Center renovation project put on hold after crash that injured 3 drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center was damaged in a crash early on Tuesday morning, September 27. According to Paducah police, they were called to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m. One of the drivers, a...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau’s Central Municipal Pool closed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble,” is closed to the general public. According to the city of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials, the heating and air system has a mechanical issue that cannot be repaired. They said in...
KFVS12
Cape Comic Con to bring in 100 vendors for weekend event
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a chance to dress up as your favorite character, or maybe you are looking for a comic book, then look no further as Cape Girardeau will host a Comic Con. Thousands are expected to make their way to the Drury...
KFVS12
Entertainment
kbsi23.com
Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect in custody in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One person was killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Friday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday on William Street in Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian newspaper reports. A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, the newspaper reports. A photo...
KFVS12
Parole denied for Heath High School shooter
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
KFVS12
Paving on U.S. 62 in Western McCracken County starting Sept. 28
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 62/Blandville Road has planned asphalt paving along the work zone, starting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). This work zone is to extend the existing 4-lane westward runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard...
