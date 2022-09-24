ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Temporarily Closes Some Florida Warehouses as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Amazon is temporarily shuttering some warehouses in Florida as Hurricane Ian heads toward the state. Employees at sites near Tampa and Orlando received notices of temporary closures. Amazon is temporarily closing warehouses in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian churns toward the state. The company on Tuesday shuttered sites near...
Whiskey Riff

Pennsylvania Hunter Taps Confused Buck’s Head With His Arrow In Bizarre Close Encounter

Now, that’s not something many people will ever be able to say happened to them. White-tailed deer are usually very weary of humans. Mature bucks are especially scared of us, and if they live into their later years, they’ve probably been pretty good about avoiding humans. The only thing that really allows a hunter to get close to a nice buck is when they are in the rut. I mean, the poor lads only have once a year to get […] The post Pennsylvania Hunter Taps Confused Buck’s Head With His Arrow In Bizarre Close Encounter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NBC Los Angeles

Latina Entrepreneur Launches Family-Friendly Brewery in Salinas

Continuing to celebrate Hispanic heritage this month, one Latina entrepreneur has found success in the beer brewing industry, adding her own touch of flavors from Mexico. Marlene Garcia, a former third grade teacher, started making beer as a hobby seven years ago, using a $125 kit she bought online. Now, she has a family-friendly brewery in downtown Salinas, where she serves beers infused with traditional Mexican flavors like coffee and cinnamon, as well as fruits like mango and tamarind.
