Read full article on original website
Related
In Pa. governor’s race fundraising, Shapiro breaks records as Mastriano breaks conventions
Among the unwrittten rules of politics that Republican Doug Mastriano is trying to shatter this year is that staying competitive in the dollar race is necessary to win the Pennsylvania governor’s office. It’s not clear if it’s a question that Mastriano ever wanted to ask - his campaign has...
Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will not see any proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot, but the push to make that happen soon is almost certain to begin when the state legislature opens its new two-year session in January. Once used rarely — if only because it...
Rebbie Mastriano emerges as a forceful figure in husband’s campaign
Gone were the frumpy jeans and the disheveled hair pinned to the back of the head. When Rebecca Mastriano recently walked onto the stage with her husband at a political rally in Scranton, she was far more polished than the modest profile she had cut on the campaign trail over the summer.
PennLive’s fall 2022 voters’ guide: Lieutenant Governor
The candidates below are running for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and are in the order as presented on the ballot. In addition to general questions, the candidates were invited to provide links to their stance on abortion. Those links, when available, are provided below. Austin Davis. Party: Democrat. County: Allegheny. Occupation:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
They are humans not pawns | PennLive letters
Recent actions by the governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida transporting migrants to New York City, Washington D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard, are heartless and inhumane. People leaving their home countries are desperate and endure incredible dangers and hardships to reach the United States. Let us truly “welcome the stranger”...
Oz, Shapiro set for ‘candidate conversations’ with Pa. Chamber after debates fall through
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro are confirmed for “candidate conversations” at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner next month in Hershey. The separate 30-minute discussions on Oct. 3 at Hershey Lodge will occur after a point-counterpoint exchange featuring...
Republican candidate for Pa. governor said in 2019 that women who violated proposed abortion ban should be charged with murder
The Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, said in 2019 that women should be charged with murder if they violated his proposed abortion ban. NBC News unearthed that portion of the 2019 interview with radio station WITF that previously had been unreported. His comment that women should be...
Fall foliage spots; gun-violence forum; new brewpub: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Fall foliage: Pennsylvania has two of the country’s top 10 places. Hear their voices: Last week, PennLive told the stories of nine people who survived gunshot wounds. Those stories are just the start of a conversation. Tonight, PennLive and its community partners will talk about what can done about gun violence.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pennsylvania, other states seeing student ‘chronic absenteeism’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Central Pennsylvania gets one of three new state parks
New state parks will be created in York, Chester and Wyoming counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. The 1,100-acre Susquehanna Riverlands will be in Hellam Township, York County; the 1,712-acre Big Elk Creek in Elk Township, Chester County; and the 669-acre Vosburg Neck in Washington Township, Wyoming County. While the...
Pennsylvania hotel among those with best breakfasts: study
It’s been long said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Hotels tend to acknowledge this importance by laying out a spread of delicious morning sustenance for their clientele, with one particular hotel in Pennsylvania being among those that serve the best breakfasts in the U.S.
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on floor of Maryland jail cell
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty, concrete floor of her jail cell in Maryland filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for help for six hours. Jazmin Valentine alleges some nurses working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bird flu found in more than 30 sick and dead Canada geese, Pa. Game Commission says
More than 30 sick and dead Canada geese found in Lackawanna County are prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission to urge hunters to continue to use caution when handling wild birds. The geese were found at Griffin Reservoir in Lackawanna County, the Game Commission said. Tests confirmed they were infected with...
Hurricane Ian expected to have ‘pretty far reach across the East Coast,’ including Pa.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian is just north of Cuba, and the storm is bearing down on the western coast of Florida. But its effects will “absolutely” have an impact on the weather in central Pennsylvania, according to Courtney Travis, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather in State College.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do clocks ‘fall back’ this year?
There’s a chill in the air, and days are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly at a close. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday,...
California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative earlier this month to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida evacuations ordered ahead of Hurricane Ian as it hits Cuba
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar...
Did you know? Delaware owns a small chunk of South New Jersey
SOUTH JERSEY, or (maybe?) DELAWARE — In Salem County, N.J., about seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, a small chunk of land abuts the Delaware River. The secluded, uninhabited area was created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has deposited river-dredged material there since 1898.
Hurricane Ian lands in Cuba, could hit Florida as powerful Category 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and winds as it barreled north toward the Florida coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that Ian hit Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph.
Crash closed US 222 south in Lancaster County: PennDOT
Update 6:51 p.m.: The crash was cleared and lanes re-opened by 6:20 p.m. US 222 southbound closed all lanes in East Cocalico Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to PennDOT. A crash was first reported around 3 p.m., between the exits for the PA Turnpike/PA 272 and US 322. All lanes...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1