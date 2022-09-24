ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

Comments / 1

WBBJ

Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Greer To Speak On Henry County Home History

Paris, Tenn.–A program on the history of the former Henry County Home and how the cemetery there was restored will be held this Friday as part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial series. Former Henry County Mayor Brent Greer will be speaking on “The Old County Home: A Welcome Home...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
County
City
Paris, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Crime & Safety
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County traffic stop nets Tennessee man on DUI, other charges

A Tennessee man will face several charges after a traffic stop in Lyon County. Deputies report that a vehicle was speeding on US 62 East Friday night. An officer pursued the vehicle, leading to a traffic stop soon after. The driver, 49-year-old Larry D. Currie, Jr. was reportedly found to...
LYON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Stewart County Inmates Build Birdhouses, Clean Recreation Areas

Dover, Tenn.–The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office continues to keep inmates busy and give back to the community at the same time. The last two weeks inmates have been working on building bird houses for Mossy Oak Properties for Conservation Day which was Saturday September 24th. Along with Sheriff...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Body Of Missing Stewart County Man Found

Dover, Tenn.–A sad update from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office–the body of a man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found on the banks of the Cumberland River. The TBI had issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors, age 64. The Stewart County Sheriff’s...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
WKRN

The future of Tennessee and the politics of weed

Marijuana is legal in some form in surrounding states Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Virginia. All states border Tennessee. But will our state legislature move in the same direction and legalize it? News 2 digs deeper into ‘The Politics of Weed’ airing special reports every weekday this week on News 2 at 4pm.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Patricia Perry Austin

Ms. Patricia Perry Austin, 65, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away September 25, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born Monday, May 27, 1957, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Lonnie Thomas Perry, Sr and Darlene Whitworth Austin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Lonnie Thomas Perry, Jr. and Randy William Perry.
INDIAN MOUND, TN
WSMV

TBI: Missing 64-year-old man found dead in Stewart County

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the body of a 64-year-old man from Stewart County was found on Tuesday morning. TBI issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors on Monday. He was last seen in Dover and believed to have a medical condition that impaired his ability to get home.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radionwtn.com

Helen Elizabeth White

Helen Elizabeth White, 84, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 in Nashville. Helen Elizabeth White was born Wednesday, December 22, 1937, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late William Walker Vaughn and Nina Elizabeth Taylor Vaughn. She married John Lawson Page Friday, March 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death Friday, September 23, 1988. She married Joe E. White Thursday, April 26, 1990, and he preceded her in death Tuesday, November 11, 2008.
PARIS, TN
WSMV

New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Stewart Co. Man

Dover, Tenn.–The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Stewart County man. Roger Perfors is 64 and has been missing in Stewart County since early Monday morning. He is 5’9″, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Dover Monday wearing a red shirt, gray shorts, and slippers.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

