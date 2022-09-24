Read full article on original website
Related
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
WBBJ
Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
radionwtn.com
Greer To Speak On Henry County Home History
Paris, Tenn.–A program on the history of the former Henry County Home and how the cemetery there was restored will be held this Friday as part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial series. Former Henry County Mayor Brent Greer will be speaking on “The Old County Home: A Welcome Home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County traffic stop nets Tennessee man on DUI, other charges
A Tennessee man will face several charges after a traffic stop in Lyon County. Deputies report that a vehicle was speeding on US 62 East Friday night. An officer pursued the vehicle, leading to a traffic stop soon after. The driver, 49-year-old Larry D. Currie, Jr. was reportedly found to...
radionwtn.com
Stewart County Inmates Build Birdhouses, Clean Recreation Areas
Dover, Tenn.–The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office continues to keep inmates busy and give back to the community at the same time. The last two weeks inmates have been working on building bird houses for Mossy Oak Properties for Conservation Day which was Saturday September 24th. Along with Sheriff...
radionwtn.com
Body Of Missing Stewart County Man Found
Dover, Tenn.–A sad update from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office–the body of a man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found on the banks of the Cumberland River. The TBI had issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors, age 64. The Stewart County Sheriff’s...
WKRN
The future of Tennessee and the politics of weed
Marijuana is legal in some form in surrounding states Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Virginia. All states border Tennessee. But will our state legislature move in the same direction and legalize it? News 2 digs deeper into ‘The Politics of Weed’ airing special reports every weekday this week on News 2 at 4pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Seeks State Information Concerning Cates Landing Riverport
Obion County Mayor Steve Carr says he has inquired about the status of the Cates Landing Riverport in Lake County. Mayor Carr said he spoke with state officials last week during a Governor’s Conference in Nashville, concerning the future of the port.(AUDIO) Carr said the three county partnership has...
newstalk987.com
Governor Lee Authorizes Deployment of Soldiers from Tennessee National Guard to Help in Florida
Governor Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to. support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow (Wednesday). Guardsmen throughout the state are currently being notified through their respective commands and...
radionwtn.com
Patricia Perry Austin
Ms. Patricia Perry Austin, 65, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away September 25, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born Monday, May 27, 1957, in Clarksville, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Lonnie Thomas Perry, Sr and Darlene Whitworth Austin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Lonnie Thomas Perry, Jr. and Randy William Perry.
WSMV
TBI: Missing 64-year-old man found dead in Stewart County
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the body of a 64-year-old man from Stewart County was found on Tuesday morning. TBI issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors on Monday. He was last seen in Dover and believed to have a medical condition that impaired his ability to get home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Helen Elizabeth White
Helen Elizabeth White, 84, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 in Nashville. Helen Elizabeth White was born Wednesday, December 22, 1937, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late William Walker Vaughn and Nina Elizabeth Taylor Vaughn. She married John Lawson Page Friday, March 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death Friday, September 23, 1988. She married Joe E. White Thursday, April 26, 1990, and he preceded her in death Tuesday, November 11, 2008.
WSMV
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
thunder1320.com
What Tennesseans need to know about the proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. The four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot:. An amendment to...
radionwtn.com
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Stewart Co. Man
Dover, Tenn.–The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Stewart County man. Roger Perfors is 64 and has been missing in Stewart County since early Monday morning. He is 5’9″, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Dover Monday wearing a red shirt, gray shorts, and slippers.
KFVS12
Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
School shooter Michael Carneal, who killed 3 in 1997 rampage, denied parole
PADUCAH COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Parole Board ordered the man responsible for the deadly 1997 shooting at Heath High School to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. The panel’s members voted unanimously Monday to deny the release of 39-year-old Michael Carneal,...
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Comments / 1