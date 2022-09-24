Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Paris Utility Authority Preparing For Future
Paris, Tenn.–At the Paris Utility Authority meeting last week, President & CEO Terry Wimberley addressed the consideration of approval of the engineering proposal with OHM Advisors for final design of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase 2 rehabilitation. This is the final project that will be completed with the USDA Rural Development funds that totaled $14 million. Of the $14 million, $5 million remain and all engineering fees and construction costs will be funded with the remaining balance.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Seeks State Information Concerning Cates Landing Riverport
Obion County Mayor Steve Carr says he has inquired about the status of the Cates Landing Riverport in Lake County. Mayor Carr said he spoke with state officials last week during a Governor’s Conference in Nashville, concerning the future of the port.(AUDIO) Carr said the three county partnership has...
radionwtn.com
Scarecrows Starting To Appear On Court Square
Paris, Tenn.–Scarecrows are starting to appear in downtown Paris for the annual Scarecrows on the Square. This guy is “Henry C. Paris”, the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial entry in the contest. Rachel Steedly of the Paris-Henry County Chamber said there are a whopping 27 entries this year and they have until Friday to set up on the court square. Judging will be Monday, October 3. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Helen Elizabeth White
Helen Elizabeth White, 84, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 in Nashville. Helen Elizabeth White was born Wednesday, December 22, 1937, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late William Walker Vaughn and Nina Elizabeth Taylor Vaughn. She married John Lawson Page Friday, March 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death Friday, September 23, 1988. She married Joe E. White Thursday, April 26, 1990, and he preceded her in death Tuesday, November 11, 2008.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Mum-A-Palooza Is Another Success
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris FFA had another successful Mum-A-Palooza Saturday, with most of their mums, pumpkins, gourds, stalks, and other fall decor all sold out. The Paris FFA was joined by the middle school FFA programs, such as the Lakewood group in photo, and there was a steady stream of customers at the Henry County High School greenhouse for the event. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
‘Biggest & Best’ Arts ‘Round The Square This Year
Paris, Tenn.–The court square in downtown Paris was beautiful and busy all day Saturday for the annual Arts ‘Round the Square festival. Organizers with the Paris-Henry County Arts Council said it was the ‘biggest and best’ that’s been held, with a record-breaking number of vendors at over 70. Art, live music, food trucks, car show and more enhanced all four corners of the court square. Shannon McFarlin photo.
radionwtn.com
Revel To Appear As David Crockett At Genealogy Dinner
Paris, Tenn.–Rick Revel of Paris will be appearing in buckskins at the Henry County Genealogy Society Dinner–as both David Crockett and his son John Crockett. The dinner is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 27 at Tom’s Restaurant. The dinner is set at 6 p.m., with the...
radionwtn.com
Robin Shobe
Robin Shobe, 53, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. Robin Shobe was born Sunday, November 10, 1968, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Jerry (Martha) Shobe and the late Pat Schell Shobe. She married Don Brewer Saturday, November 30, 2013. He preceded her in death Monday, December 28, 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Fall Enrollment Increase, Updated Strategic Plan Highlight UTM Advisory Board Meeting
MARTIN – A fall enrollment report and review of the University of Tennessee at Martin’s updated strategic plan were among the agenda items presented during Friday’s fall meeting of the University of Tennessee at Martin Advisory Board. Updates on the university’s Title IX work and capital projects were also presented to board members during the 1 p.m. meeting held Sept. 23 in the Boling University Center.
radionwtn.com
Greer To Speak On Henry County Home History
Paris, Tenn.–A program on the history of the former Henry County Home and how the cemetery there was restored will be held this Friday as part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial series. Former Henry County Mayor Brent Greer will be speaking on “The Old County Home: A Welcome Home...
radionwtn.com
Charles “Bernard” Downey
Mr. Charles “Bernard” Downey, 99, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center. Mr. Downey was born Saturday, September 30, 1922 in Lewis County, Tennessee, to Charles Raymond Downey and Francis Morton Downey, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Ward Downey and Joe Downey and his grandchild: Emily Downey.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Council Members Questioned About Personal Memorials at Cemeteries
Union City Council members have agreed to exam their current Ordinance pertaining to memorials placed at their cemeteries. The decision came following the appearance of Darrius Boykin, of Union City, who was recently requested to remove a memorial at East View Cemetery. According to the city Ordinance, the hand placed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life
Michael Carneal, who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old, will spend the rest of his life in prison.
radionwtn.com
Holy Cross Oktoberfest Is Back This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–The Oktoberfest in Henry County is BACK!. Holy Cross Catholic Church is holding its 38th Oktoberfest at the Henry County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 1st. This event brings the parish family together with the community for a day of fun and good food. There are 21 committees busy...
radionwtn.com
Wanda Mae Lenz
Ms. Wanda Mae Lenz, 88, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away September 25, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born in Trigg County, Kentucky, the beloved daughter of the late Hobert and Grace Henry Colson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband: Cleve Ronald Lenz and loving daughter: Bridgete Dortch.
radionwtn.com
UTM Collaboration Brings More Music to Greenfield School Students
For the first time in years, more music instruction is now available to Greenfield School students. Thanks to a new partnership with the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Music Education, students are now offered choir and general musical instruction two days per week instead of one. Along with...
radionwtn.com
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River booth raises money for missing boater's family
PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized. "It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity,...
radionwtn.com
Tommy Wallace
Mr. Tommy Wallace, 59, of Union City, passed away Thursday at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
Comments / 0