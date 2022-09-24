Paris, Tenn.–Scarecrows are starting to appear in downtown Paris for the annual Scarecrows on the Square. This guy is “Henry C. Paris”, the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial entry in the contest. Rachel Steedly of the Paris-Henry County Chamber said there are a whopping 27 entries this year and they have until Friday to set up on the court square. Judging will be Monday, October 3. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

