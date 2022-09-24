Read full article on original website
Suffolk police believe 4-year-old’s death an accident
During a press conference on Tuesday, police said they have no reason to believe that the man who shot and killed his 4-year-old stepson did not do it intentionally.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
13newsnow.com
Teen shot in Newport News overnight, police say
According to police, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time.
Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Sewells Point Rd in Norfolk
Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday evening.
Car crash into a local Hampton gas station, caught on surveillance
A car crashed into the building of a 7/11 in Hampton early Tuesday morning. Police have yet to identify the cause of the crash and are still investigating at this time.
13newsnow.com
Second suspect in custody after deadly Maple Street shooting in Portsmouth
The shooting happened near Effingham Street on the 1500 block of Maple Avenue on June 7. Four people died.
Police: Man dead on Prospect Pkwy in Portsmouth, death investigation underway
Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.
Two men seriously hurt after being shot in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two men walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday night. According to a tweet, police were made aware that the victims had come into a local hospital shortly before 9:30 p.m. Both men are considered to be in...
15-year-old injured in early morning Newport News shooting on Purlieu Drive
Around 12:44 a.m., officials responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive.
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
One person injured from possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at VB Walmart
Virginia Beach Police responded to a person suffering from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday night.
NBC12
Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
Officials on scene of possible ordnance in Hampton, homes evacuated
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Fire & Rescue and crews are on the scene of a possible ordnance in the Buckroe Beach area Tuesday afternoon. According to Hampton Fire Chief Anthony Chittum and Hampton Police Division dispatch, the ordnance is on the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue. Several homes nearby...
Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw trash in his yard
A Norfolk neighborhood is on edge after a homeowner was shot at while confronting a group of people who threw trash in his yard.
WAVY News 10
19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth shooting
Https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/19-year-old-out-on-bond-after-deadly-portsmouth-shooting/. 19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth …. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Mystery surrounds disappearance of Eastern Shore …. Family desperate for answers after Eastern Shore …. Traffic stop in Gates Co. leads to drug arrest. Burglary at Raceway on West Mercury Boulevard.
Police investigating burglary at Hampton Raceway gas station
Police are now investigating after a gas station was robbed in Hampton early Monday morning.
Teenager shot, seriously hurt in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager seriously hurt early Tuesday morning. According to a news release, officers got the call to respond to the 1100 block of 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. That's in the Washington area of the city near Roanoke Avenue.
Catalytic converter thief abandons getaway vehicle, eludes police in Suffolk
Police in Suffolk are now investigating after they say they saw someone trying to steal catalytic converters.
Second suspect arrested in connection to quadruple homicide in Portsmouth home
Police have now arrested the second suspect involved for killing four people inside a Portsmouth home near the 4100 block of South Street.
Man charged with toddler’s shooting death says gun discharged as he unloaded it
Court documents reveal what led up to the death of a four-year-old boy in Suffolk Sunday night. Court paperwork says Antonio Melton said he was “removing the magazine from a handgun" when it fired.
