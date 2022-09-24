ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
13News Now

Two men seriously hurt after being shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two men walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday night. According to a tweet, police were made aware that the victims had come into a local hospital shortly before 9:30 p.m. Both men are considered to be in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
NBC12

Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth shooting

Https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/19-year-old-out-on-bond-after-deadly-portsmouth-shooting/. 19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth …. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Mystery surrounds disappearance of Eastern Shore …. Family desperate for answers after Eastern Shore …. Traffic stop in Gates Co. leads to drug arrest. Burglary at Raceway on West Mercury Boulevard.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Teenager shot, seriously hurt in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager seriously hurt early Tuesday morning. According to a news release, officers got the call to respond to the 1100 block of 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. That's in the Washington area of the city near Roanoke Avenue.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy