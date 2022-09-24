Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Comments About Lil Wayne’s Daughter
T.I. has scolded Akademiks following the internet personality’s comments about Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae Carter, and her relationship history with the likes of YFN Lucci. Tip took to Instagram over the weekend to extend an olive branch to Akademiks as he hopes they can sit down and settle...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Uses His Son To Troll Baby Mother Over Diddy Dating Rumors
50 Cent has trolled his baby mother Daphne Joy over her rumored romance with Diddy. The Queens, New York rapper took to Instagram on Monday (September 26) to share a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, wearing sunglasses and looking into the camera with straight faces. 50 wrote...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Akademiks Agrees To Sit Down With LL COOL J Following 'Dusty' Controversy
DJ Akademiks has been facing a lot of heat this past week over disparaging comments he made about Hip Hop’s pioneers, and he’s now spoken out about the backlash. The media personality had half the culture up in arms last week after he branded Hip Hop’s architects as “dusty” and suggested their worth was tied to how much money they had in their bank accounts.
HipHopDX.com
Doja Cat Angers Island Boy By Accidentally Joining His Live: ‘Look At Me!’
Doja Cat has become partially known for her outlandish social media antics and she recently found herself in the precarious predicament being stuck in a TikTok Live session with one of the Island Boys. The “Say So” rapper didn’t want to be in the Live session and awkwardly asked Flyysoulja...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Reveals She & Diddy 'See Other People': 'We Single But We're Dating'
Yung Miami and Diddy have been looking boo’d up all year long, but they’re still not officially an item, according to the City Girls rapper. In a new interview with XXL, Miami opened up about her relationship with the Bad Boy boss, which she revealed is still very much non-exclusive.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem & Royce Da 5'9" Reflect On Pat Stay’s Death In Touching Video Tributes
Eminem and Royce Da 5’9″ have paid tribute to late battle rapper Pat Stay with video messages following his death. The two Detroit MCs sent their condolences to Stay’s family and friends for a benefit organized in his memory, honoring his rapping ability and how he carried himself as a person.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Loses Bid To Trademark His Own Name
6ix9ine has reportedly lost a bid to trademark his own stage name while his attorney struggles to get in touch with him. According to AllHipHop, the controversial rapper has been incommunicado for months even though he’s in the middle of a legal battle over the name with an artist named Warren Hamilton.
HipHopDX.com
Offset Brings New Meaning To ‘Drip’ During Future’s Rolling Loud NY Set
New York, NY – Offset made a surprise appearance during Future‘s rainy Rolling Loud New York set on Sunday night (September 25), which went off without a hitch until it was cut short. The Father of 4 hitmaker stopped by the Fashion Nova stage at Citi Field in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Positive K Reveals Lyor Cohen Almost Passed On Signing Redman To Def Jam
Exclusive – Positive K was once Def Jam Recordings’ secret weapon and, as he told HipHopDX in a recent interview, responsible for getting Redman his record deal. Widely recognized for his 1989 collaboration with MC Lyte “I’m Not Havin’ It” and the 1992 hit “I Got A Man,” Positive K also had an ear for finding top-tier talent.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Drama Keeps On Cooking With Incoming Snoop Dogg ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Tape
DJ Drama has announced yet another Gangsta Grillz tape in the pipeline and it sees him reuniting with Snoop Dogg. On Monday (September 26), both artists revealed their I Still Got It mixtape will arrive on October 20. “@snoopdogg I Still Got It. Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22,” Drama wrote on Instagram with an accompanying photo of himself on FaceTime with the Death Row icon.
HipHopDX.com
Tyler, The Creator Trolls A$AP Rocky Over Viral Moshpit Terror
Tyler, The Creator is seemingly always looking to poke fun at A$AP Rocky, and the Harlem rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud New York gave Tyler more ammo to troll his good friend. During his headlining set at the traveling festival at Citi Field in Queens on Saturday night (September...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Hits Up London With Skepta, Erykah Badu & Ex Irina Shayk
London, England – Kanye West has had a busy day across the pond with a visit to London Fashion Week, where he linked up with Skepta, Erykah Badu and even his ex Irina Shayk. Footage of Ye in London, England, has surfaced online, showing him out and about at the spring 2023 Burberry fashion show on Monday (September 26) in a black leather outfit with rhinestone slippers to match. The Chicago rap legend bumped into Skepta outside the venue, where they embraced each other with a handshake and shared a few words.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Capri Unleashes On Akademiks For Calling Hip Hop Pioneers 'Dusty'
Kid Capri is one of the latest OGs to address Akademiks’ derogatory comments regarding Hip Hop pioneers and architects. On Friday (September 23), the veteran New York City DJ shared a photo of Akademiks to his page with the text: “AKADEMIKS IS A CLOWN FOR THIS.”. He wrote...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. & Boosie Badazz Working On Joint Album + Reality TV Show: 'This Was Overdue'
T.I. and Boosie Badazz are planning to join forces for a collaborative album and reality TV show alongside their sons, King Harris and Tootie Raww. Boosie broke the news during a recent interview with B High ATL, revealing he and Tip have been recording the album remotely and making headway with it. However, the Southern stalwarts intend to hit the studio together to finish the project.
Comments / 0