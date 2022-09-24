London, England – Kanye West has had a busy day across the pond with a visit to London Fashion Week, where he linked up with Skepta, Erykah Badu and even his ex Irina Shayk. Footage of Ye in London, England, has surfaced online, showing him out and about at the spring 2023 Burberry fashion show on Monday (September 26) in a black leather outfit with rhinestone slippers to match. The Chicago rap legend bumped into Skepta outside the venue, where they embraced each other with a handshake and shared a few words.

