HipHopDX.com

T.I. Calls Out Akademiks Over Comments About Lil Wayne’s Daughter

T.I. has scolded Akademiks following the internet personality’s comments about Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae Carter, and her relationship history with the likes of YFN Lucci. Tip took to Instagram over the weekend to extend an olive branch to Akademiks as he hopes they can sit down and settle...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Uses His Son To Troll Baby Mother Over Diddy Dating Rumors

50 Cent has trolled his baby mother Daphne Joy over her rumored romance with Diddy. The Queens, New York rapper took to Instagram on Monday (September 26) to share a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, wearing sunglasses and looking into the camera with straight faces. 50 wrote...
HipHopDX.com

DJ Akademiks Agrees To Sit Down With LL COOL J Following 'Dusty' Controversy

DJ Akademiks has been facing a lot of heat this past week over disparaging comments he made about Hip Hop’s pioneers, and he’s now spoken out about the backlash. The media personality had half the culture up in arms last week after he branded Hip Hop’s architects as “dusty” and suggested their worth was tied to how much money they had in their bank accounts.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Loses Bid To Trademark His Own Name

6ix9ine has reportedly lost a bid to trademark his own stage name while his attorney struggles to get in touch with him. According to AllHipHop, the controversial rapper has been incommunicado for months even though he’s in the middle of a legal battle over the name with an artist named Warren Hamilton.
HipHopDX.com

Positive K Reveals Lyor Cohen Almost Passed On Signing Redman To Def Jam

Exclusive – Positive K was once Def Jam Recordings’ secret weapon and, as he told HipHopDX in a recent interview, responsible for getting Redman his record deal. Widely recognized for his 1989 collaboration with MC Lyte “I’m Not Havin’ It” and the 1992 hit “I Got A Man,” Positive K also had an ear for finding top-tier talent.
HipHopDX.com

DJ Drama Keeps On Cooking With Incoming Snoop Dogg ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Tape

DJ Drama has announced yet another Gangsta Grillz tape in the pipeline and it sees him reuniting with Snoop Dogg. On Monday (September 26), both artists revealed their I Still Got It mixtape will arrive on October 20. “@snoopdogg I Still Got It. Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22,” Drama wrote on Instagram with an accompanying photo of himself on FaceTime with the Death Row icon.
HipHopDX.com

Tyler, The Creator Trolls A$AP Rocky Over Viral Moshpit Terror

Tyler, The Creator is seemingly always looking to poke fun at A$AP Rocky, and the Harlem rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud New York gave Tyler more ammo to troll his good friend. During his headlining set at the traveling festival at Citi Field in Queens on Saturday night (September...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Hits Up London With Skepta, Erykah Badu & Ex Irina Shayk

London, England – Kanye West has had a busy day across the pond with a visit to London Fashion Week, where he linked up with Skepta, Erykah Badu and even his ex Irina Shayk. Footage of Ye in London, England, has surfaced online, showing him out and about at the spring 2023 Burberry fashion show on Monday (September 26) in a black leather outfit with rhinestone slippers to match. The Chicago rap legend bumped into Skepta outside the venue, where they embraced each other with a handshake and shared a few words.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. & Boosie Badazz Working On Joint Album + Reality TV Show: 'This Was Overdue'

T.I. and Boosie Badazz are planning to join forces for a collaborative album and reality TV show alongside their sons, King Harris and Tootie Raww. Boosie broke the news during a recent interview with B High ATL, revealing he and Tip have been recording the album remotely and making headway with it. However, the Southern stalwarts intend to hit the studio together to finish the project.
