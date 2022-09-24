ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, TX

The Lakeside Journal business updates: planning and zoning meeting, new business, Little Elm hiring

By Arianna Morrison
 3 days ago
Here's what Allen residents can expect moving into the city's 2022-23 fiscal year

As the city of Allen moves into its next fiscal year, residents can expect a tax rate of $0.4212 per $100 valuation. The newly adopted tax rate will fund street maintenance and repairs, setting aside funds for radio replacement for public safety and other facility and infrastructure needs. It also includes funding for 19 new full-time staff positions including police, fire and water, sewer and solid waste department hires.
ALLEN, TX
Pilates studio opens in Flower Mound, events lined up before grand opening

Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound. The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Meet your Celina ISD Color Guard Director

Alicia Whipkey began participating in her school's Color Guard when she was a freshman in high school. She soon fell in love with the performance and has since become the Color Guard Director with Celina ISD. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
CELINA, TX
Meet Beth Bentley, one of the forces working to preserve old east McKinney history

Beth Bentley is a part of six generations of McKinney history. While she was born in McKinney and graduated from McKinney High School, it's her deep family roots and her church family that keep her here. Since then, she has been an integral part of organizing Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, which aims to preserve the Black and Mexican heritage of old East McKinney as development and growth come to the area. Some of the legacy names on the current team include: Larry Jagours, Jason Hernandez, Betty Webb Petkovsek, Jennifer Wilson Davis, Joshua Berry, DeLana Cofield (posthumous) and Beth Mack Bentley.
MCKINNEY, TX
Lakeside, TX
Frisco police respond to shots fired call

Frisco police responded to a shots fired call Tuesday morning. The call occurred in the area of Parkwood Boulevard and Gaylord Parkway. A spokesperson for the Police Department stated that a male located suspects attempting to steal something from his vehicle, he confronted them and shots were fired.
FRISCO, TX
Two Downtown Mesquite nominees named statewide award finalist

Two Downtown Mesquite nominees have been named finalists in the Texas Downtown President’s Awards program. Mesquite BBQ is a finalist for Best Downtown Business and Front Street Station is in the running for the Best Economic Game Changer award. “We are immensely proud of these two finalists not only...
MESQUITE, TX
McKinney event to benefit families of fallen first responders

A local McKinney business is gearing up to host a barbecue, car show and 5K event that will benefit the families of fallen first responders. El Dorado Chevrolet in McKinney (2300 North Central Expressway) has scheduled its third annual Guns and Hoses 5K during a two-day event on Oct. 14 and 15.
MCKINNEY, TX
Dinosaur comes to Allen STEAM Center

Allen ISD’s STEAM Center is now home to a Triceratops. With the help of Allen’s Art Alliance, Larry Labue, executive director of the STEAM Center, has started a partnership with Allen’s Dinosaur Company, a branch of Billings productions specializing in animatronic dinosaurs. In addition to teaching students about dinosaurs and their environment during the late Cretaceous period, the center also plans on teaching students about the process of creating an animatronic dinosaur.
ALLEN, TX
5 things to do in Coppell this week

Coppell residents have plenty of activities to keep themselves occupied this week and weekend with shows, networking events and crafting classes. Take a look at the events offered to help finalize your activity schedule. Solar Car and Truck Show.
COPPELL, TX
Photos: Lewisville Western Days

Lewisville Western Days made its return this weekend, allowing several opportunities for the community to immerse itself in live music, competitions, vendors, food and more. Take a look below at photos from the event from Friday, Sept. 23.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Frisco police announce aggravated assault investigation

Frisco Police are investigating an aggravated assault stemming from an attempted theft. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at approximately 4:56 a.m., Frisco Police Officers responded to 2949 Parkwood Blvd regarding a call for suspicious activity. While en route, officers learned that the owner of a parked vehicle had confronted multiple suspects attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger.
FRISCO, TX
Tis the season: Title contenders aplenty amid fall sports ensemble

Thursday rang in the first day of fall, coming at a time when the state's gamut of high school sports are all beginning to take on greater importance within their respective seasons. Numerous football teams have either begun or are on the cusp of starting district play, while volleyball's conference...
FLOWER MOUND, TX

