The Lakeside Journal business updates: planning and zoning meeting, new business, Little Elm hiring

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Here's what Allen residents can expect moving into the city's 2022-23 fiscal year
As the city of Allen moves into its next fiscal year, residents can expect a tax rate of $0.4212 per $100 valuation. The newly adopted tax rate will fund street maintenance and repairs, setting aside funds for radio replacement for public safety and other facility and infrastructure needs. It also includes funding for 19 new full-time staff positions including police, fire and water, sewer and solid waste department hires.
starlocalmedia.com
Pilates studio opens in Flower Mound, events lined up before grand opening
Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound. The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet your Celina ISD Color Guard Director
Alicia Whipkey began participating in her school's Color Guard when she was a freshman in high school. She soon fell in love with the performance and has since become the Color Guard Director with Celina ISD. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Beth Bentley, one of the forces working to preserve old east McKinney history
Beth Bentley is a part of six generations of McKinney history. While she was born in McKinney and graduated from McKinney High School, it's her deep family roots and her church family that keep her here. Since then, she has been an integral part of organizing Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, which aims to preserve the Black and Mexican heritage of old East McKinney as development and growth come to the area. Some of the legacy names on the current team include: Larry Jagours, Jason Hernandez, Betty Webb Petkovsek, Jennifer Wilson Davis, Joshua Berry, DeLana Cofield (posthumous) and Beth Mack Bentley.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Police break ground on new headquarters building
It was a concept that Celina Police Chief John Cullison recalled from early on in his time with the city of Celina. City Manager Jason Laumer had brought up the idea during discussions, and for Cullison, it stuck.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Plano resident Ritu Gupta, a volunteer and mother to three volunteers
Ritu Gupta is a Plano resident and volunteer for local organizations with her children including the Storehouse of Collin County, Lovepacs Plano and Acing Autism. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
A hay maze more feature in this week's list of 5 things to do in the Celina area
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the Celina area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to shots fired call
Frisco police responded to a shots fired call Tuesday morning. The call occurred in the area of Parkwood Boulevard and Gaylord Parkway. A spokesperson for the Police Department stated that a male located suspects attempting to steal something from his vehicle, he confronted them and shots were fired.
starlocalmedia.com
Marching bands, outside movie night and more listed in our 5 things to do in Frisco this week
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the Frisco area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
starlocalmedia.com
Two Downtown Mesquite nominees named statewide award finalist
Two Downtown Mesquite nominees have been named finalists in the Texas Downtown President’s Awards program. Mesquite BBQ is a finalist for Best Downtown Business and Front Street Station is in the running for the Best Economic Game Changer award. “We are immensely proud of these two finalists not only...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident and founder of DFW Chinese American Story eGarden, Cheryl Pierrelouis
From Beijing to California to Allen, Cheryl Pierrelouis has been on a mission to help Allen's Chinese community feel accepted and teach children to be proud of their heritage. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Jazz night, car shows, yoga and more to do in McKinney this week
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the McKinney area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney event to benefit families of fallen first responders
A local McKinney business is gearing up to host a barbecue, car show and 5K event that will benefit the families of fallen first responders. El Dorado Chevrolet in McKinney (2300 North Central Expressway) has scheduled its third annual Guns and Hoses 5K during a two-day event on Oct. 14 and 15.
starlocalmedia.com
Dinosaur comes to Allen STEAM Center
Allen ISD’s STEAM Center is now home to a Triceratops. With the help of Allen’s Art Alliance, Larry Labue, executive director of the STEAM Center, has started a partnership with Allen’s Dinosaur Company, a branch of Billings productions specializing in animatronic dinosaurs. In addition to teaching students about dinosaurs and their environment during the late Cretaceous period, the center also plans on teaching students about the process of creating an animatronic dinosaur.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Coppell this week
Coppell residents have plenty of activities to keep themselves occupied this week and weekend with shows, networking events and crafting classes. Take a look at the events offered to help finalize your activity schedule. Solar Car and Truck Show.
starlocalmedia.com
Photos: Lewisville Western Days
Lewisville Western Days made its return this weekend, allowing several opportunities for the community to immerse itself in live music, competitions, vendors, food and more. Take a look below at photos from the event from Friday, Sept. 23.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police announce aggravated assault investigation
Frisco Police are investigating an aggravated assault stemming from an attempted theft. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at approximately 4:56 a.m., Frisco Police Officers responded to 2949 Parkwood Blvd regarding a call for suspicious activity. While en route, officers learned that the owner of a parked vehicle had confronted multiple suspects attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger.
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division I Football: Longview, Forney off to 2-0 starts, Stallions part of four-team pack at 1-1
North Mesquite and West Mesquite both knew the importance of a win when they met on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The victorious team would even their 7-5A Division I record at 1-1 and vault right back into the playoff race, while the other would be sitting at 0-2 and face a long road back into contention.
starlocalmedia.com
Tis the season: Title contenders aplenty amid fall sports ensemble
Thursday rang in the first day of fall, coming at a time when the state's gamut of high school sports are all beginning to take on greater importance within their respective seasons. Numerous football teams have either begun or are on the cusp of starting district play, while volleyball's conference...
starlocalmedia.com
9-6A Football: Eagles, Mustangs fall; Garland, Wylie, Wylie East remain unbeaten
Rowlett and Garland have engaged in some high-scoring affairs over the years, but Friday was not one of them. The defenses took center stage for both teams, but it was the Owls who were able to do enough on offense to claim a 19-0 victory at Williams Stadium. Garland (4-1)...
