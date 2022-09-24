Read full article on original website
Related
knau.org
Foes of Arizona school vouchers file to block huge expansion
Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system have filed enough signatures to block it from taking effect. The law extends the program to every child in the state. It will be on hold instead of taking effect Saturday. If a review finds...
knau.org
Federal officials meet in NM to counter water crisis on Colorado River
Officials with the U.S. Interior Department met in Santa Fe, N.M., last week to outline a plan to counter the worsening crisis facing the Colorado River. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and others attended the Colorado River Symposium to highlight actions the agency is taking to prevent the river’s reservoirs from falling to critically low levels that would threaten water supplies and power generation.
knau.org
Sunset Point Rest Area on I-17 to close for renovations
Arizona transportation officials say the Sunset Point Rest Area along Interstate 17 will be closed through next spring as it undergoes renovation. The work begins this Wednesday, and truck drivers will still be allowed to park and rest during the closure. A temporary rest area with parking, restrooms and handwashing...
Comments / 0