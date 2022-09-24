Read full article on original website
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
The Batavian
It was Puzzling who won Batavia’s feature
The Riddler and Vanna White would have been proud of the betting public after they figured out Puzzling should be the favorite in the $15,000 Open I Handicap on Saturday night (Sept. 24) at Batavia Downs and then collected their money after he dominated the locals with his season’s best effort.
Goo Goo Dolls Rock Hometown Of Buffalo New York
This past weekend was an amazing weekend for the Buffalo music scene. Buffalo's own Goo Good Dolls returned to their hometown to wrap up their 2022 summer tour at Key Bank Center. The Goos Goos Dolls were also honored before the show by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who declared that Saturday, September 24th was "Goo Goo Day" in Erie County.
Nearing the end but the soggy story lingers through Wednesday
What was soggy Sunday will be followed up with more rain and the potential for some flooding across much of the Buffalo and Western New York region.
Former Sabres player charged for violating order of protection
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced that former Sabres winger Tony McKegney was arraigned in Buffalo City Court back on July 8, and has been charged with two counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. Read more here:
Meatball Street Brawl takes center stage in Buffalo
Before the Bills took to the field in Miami, a culinary competition took place in the heart of Buffalo. The 6th annual Meatball Street Brawl drew a big crowd despite some rain in the morning.
Buffalo – Here’s Why You Need To Buy A Snowblower Right Now
Summer just ended - who’s thinking about snowblowers?. The last thing we want to think about here in Buffalo is winter's impending doom and gloom - especially considering we just packed away our bathing suits for the season. Consider this, though: Just this past January, Buffalo received one of...
Road closure along State Route 5 in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid a road in Buffalo later this week. State Route 5 bridge over Tiff Street will be closed to westbound traffic because of paving. The route will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. through 6...
Bridge closure on Route 5 to start Friday
The westbound (outbound) bridge will be closed for paving work.
Buffalo teen dead following Monday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers responded to the 200 block of Esser Avenue. Police say a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo was shot while outside. He was declared dead at the scene. The shooting appears...
Crazy Amount Of Water Spouts Spotted Across New York
The weather has been crazy over the last 48 hours and that has caused an abnormal amount of water spouts on lakes across New York State. We are still dealing with Lake Effect rain today and parts of the state are under a flood watch but the swirling of the weather system here in New York has caused numerous water spouts on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
buffalorising.com
Papa John’s joins The Grid
When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
WKBW-TV
No charges against Buffalo firefighters involved in March incident at Blackthorn
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Months after a Buffalo firefighter was seriously hurt during an incident, at Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub in South Buffalo, the 7News I-Team has learned charges are not being filed in this case. In March, the 7 News I-Team confirmed with the Buffalo Fire Department that...
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
We’ll See These 7 Illnesses All Over Buffalo This Fall
Fall is officially here, bringing changing leaves, cozy sweaters, and everything pumpkin spice and nice. But let’s not forget what else the fall season tends to bring us - hacking, coughing, sneezing, and sniffles. Yup, Fall is here, alright. Why do people tend to get more sick in the...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo school parents upset with ongoing bus delays
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Nearly 27,000 Buffalo students rely on the bus to get to school and some parents say bus delays continue already a month into the new school year. The Buffalo School Board president says the district is still trying to hire 40 additional drivers for its routes as nationwide school bus driver shortages continue.
