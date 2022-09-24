Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis residents weigh in on new adventure park
STURGIS — Longtime Sturgis resident Gordon Kotab was in a quandary Tuesday trying to determine how he would spend his last half million dollars. Would it be for an inflatable obstacle course, a zoom flume, or a small slash park.
gowatertown.net
Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd
PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
newscenter1.tv
Where are you allowed to put political signs in Rapid City?
Where can’t I put signs?: Signs are not allowed to be placed in boulevards (the area between the sidewalk and the road, intersections, state right of ways, parks, and medians.) Why can’t I put signs there?: Placing signs close to the road can impede the line of sight of...
KELOLAND TV
Black Hills Pioneer
Kitchen fire closes Cheyenne Crossing
LEAD — Firefighters from Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood were able to contain a kitchen fire at Cheyenne Crossing, Friday evening. The fire call came in at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but damage is still being assessed. On Saturday morning yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot from public access, as employees worked to load food and other items from the kitchen. A notice on the restaurant’s social media page reports that Cheyenne Crossing will be closed until further notice.
KEVN
Ladies Night event bringing together food, vendors, and attractions to the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This Friday, is an opportunity for the ladies to get out of the house; do some shopping, enjoy good food, and experience some of Rapid City’s best attractions. This is all wrapped up in one event, the Ladies Night Marketplace Pop-up.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police receive special visitor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
Black Hills Pioneer
Rotary district governor to visit Spearfish
SPEARFISH — John Schneider, the 2022-2023 Governor of Rotary District 5610, will be speaking at the meeting of the Spearfish Rotary club at noon Wednesday at Lucky’s 13 Pub. Schneider’s message to the club encourages Spearfish Rotarians to expand on their efforts to provide the community, regional and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Water main breaks at Sandstone Hills Drive & Windmill Drive intersection
SPEARFISH — A water main broke early Saturday morning at two locations, both near the intersection of Sandstone Hills Drive and Windmill Drive. The section of water main with the breaks has been isolated and shut down. Those affected by this shutoff have been notified and alternative accommodations made. The area has been fenced off while it dries out.
Black Hills Pioneer
Swarm Days parade fit for royalty
It was King Sting and the Knights of the Yellow Jackets Saturday morning as Black Hills State University hosted its annual Swarm Days parade.
mitchellnow.com
Woman dies following Sturgis Main Street fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Concert Association brings widely-acclaimed talent to the Black Hills Region for new season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The new season for the Rapid City Concert Association is officially underway in the Black Hills region. Vice President Don Stover talks about the organization and more. What is the Rapid City Concert Association?. For more than 80 years, the group has been bringing national...
Black Hills Pioneer
Bike time
Kat and Dalton McMahon maneuver around the obstacle course at the Bicycle Rodeo, held Saturday in Lead. The event was organized by Thyssen Mining Inc. All participants received a free bicycle helmet. from ACE Hardware, snacks from Lynn’s Dakotamart, instruction and bike checks from the Lead Police Department, and a...
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
gowatertown.net
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood Grass Fires
A grass fire sparked just north of Interstate 90 near mile marker 25 Monday afternoon. The flames were fanned quickly from strong winds out of the west. fire crews were on the scene soon after it started shortly before 2 p.m. It was not immediately known how the fire began. Pioneer photos by Alex Watson.
KEVN
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You’ve all heard the rhyme: “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.” Most parents have nine months to prepare to bring a bundle of joy into the world. But the reality for some is clouded by unknowns.
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
Rapid City police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche High School Homecoming Parade
Belle Fourche High School held its Homecoming Day Parade Friday afternoon in Belle Fourche to kick off their homecoming weekend festivities.
KELOLAND TV
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
