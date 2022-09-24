Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Orlando International Airport cancels all Wednesday flights as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Essence
Byron Allen Wins Big In Historic Billion-Dollar Federal Lawsuit Against McDonald’s
According to a news release, the media mogul filed suit against McDonald’s for discriminatory ad-spend practices. Although the fast-food conglomerate moved to have the suit dismissed, a ruling declared that the $10 billion case will move forward. The Allen Media Group (AMG) will now go on and try to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump-Linked SPAC Changes Address to UPS Store as Investors Pull More Than $130 Million
DWAC, the blank-check company set to take Trump Media and Technology Group public, changed its address to a Miami UPS Store in a filing Friday. As of Friday, DWAC had lost $138.5 million of its $1 billion in private financing. Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company looking to take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disney World, Universal Studios to Close as Florida Braces for Hurricane Ian
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on central Florida's west coast Tuesday afternoon, both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando said they planned to close. Earlier in the day, some surrounding Disney hotel properties began to move guests to other locations in anticipation of the storm that could hit the peninsula early Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 140 mph.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
All 50 States Get Green Light to Build EV Charging Stations Covering 75,000 Miles of Highways
The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday said it approved electric vehicle charging station plans for all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico covering roughly 75,000 miles of highways. Earlier this year, the Biden administration allocated $5 billion to states to fund EV chargers over five years along interstate highways...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hertz Is Teaming Up With Oil Giant BP to Install Thousands of EV Chargers in the U.S.
Hertz and BP Pulse, the oil giant's EV charging unit, will install thousands of chargers at Hertz sites across the U.S. The chargers will support Hertz's plans to add hundreds of thousands of EVs to its fleet over the next several years. Some of the new chargers, at high-traffic Hertz...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
When Will Artemis I Launch? Local Space Expert Explains Delays
As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, the launch of NASA's most powerful ever rocket -- which was supposed to take place on Tuesday -- has been delayed. Overnight Monday and into Tuesday, Artemis I was rolled off the launch pad and into NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to ride out the storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania Hunter Taps Confused Buck’s Head With His Arrow In Bizarre Close Encounter
Now, that’s not something many people will ever be able to say happened to them. White-tailed deer are usually very weary of humans. Mature bucks are especially scared of us, and if they live into their later years, they’ve probably been pretty good about avoiding humans. The only thing that really allows a hunter to get close to a nice buck is when they are in the rut. I mean, the poor lads only have once a year to get […] The post Pennsylvania Hunter Taps Confused Buck’s Head With His Arrow In Bizarre Close Encounter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Forecasters say Ian could douse Florida for days, prompting fears of 'catastrophic flooding'
Ian is likely to impact the entire state of Florida for days. Here's what that could mean — and how ponds might help.
Comments / 0