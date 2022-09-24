ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Disney World, Universal Studios to Close as Florida Braces for Hurricane Ian

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on central Florida's west coast Tuesday afternoon, both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando said they planned to close. Earlier in the day, some surrounding Disney hotel properties began to move guests to other locations in anticipation of the storm that could hit the peninsula early Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 140 mph.
When Will Artemis I Launch? Local Space Expert Explains Delays

As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, the launch of NASA's most powerful ever rocket -- which was supposed to take place on Tuesday -- has been delayed. Overnight Monday and into Tuesday, Artemis I was rolled off the launch pad and into NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to ride out the storm.
Whiskey Riff

Pennsylvania Hunter Taps Confused Buck’s Head With His Arrow In Bizarre Close Encounter

Now, that’s not something many people will ever be able to say happened to them. White-tailed deer are usually very weary of humans. Mature bucks are especially scared of us, and if they live into their later years, they’ve probably been pretty good about avoiding humans. The only thing that really allows a hunter to get close to a nice buck is when they are in the rut. I mean, the poor lads only have once a year to get […] The post Pennsylvania Hunter Taps Confused Buck’s Head With His Arrow In Bizarre Close Encounter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
