Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Read PDF Aloud on Any Device
These days, most devices come with a talk-to-speech feature, commonly known as the Read Aloud feature. You can use this feature to make the computer read out any text on the screen. The Talk-to-Speech(TTS) feature very much comes in handy when you want to relax and read a book or an article effortlessly.
knowtechie.com
How to download the Windows 11 2022 Update
Microsoft has released the first major update to Windows 11. Named the Windows 11 2022 Update, it’s on the way to all computers running Windows 11 and Windows 10. The update brings a whole bunch of new features and tools to the Windows operating system. So, how do you get the new update?
technewstoday.com
Windows Update Service Missing? Here’s 5 Ways to Fix it
Microsoft provides fixes for a lot of bugs as well as upgrades their software through Windows Update. Thus, your PC is bound to find trouble if it is not working. The Windows Update Service or wuauserv handles the Windows update feature for the detection and provision of required updates to the computer. So, the Windows updates will not work and show Error Encountered while checking for updates if this service goes missing.
The Windows Club
Start Menu resets to Default after Reboot in Windows 11/10
If your Start menu resets to default after reboot in Windows 11/10, then this post may help you. It could be irritating if the Start menu resets to default automatically every time you restart or shut down your computer. This post has mentioned some simple steps that may help eliminate this error.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Kernel-Power Event ID 41 Task 63 Error in Windows 11/10
There are reported cases by some PC users whereby during normal usage while their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer is plugged in or running on battery, the computer’s screen instantly turns black or white with a scratching noise in the background & no errors or alarm, then the computer freezes forcing the user to hard reboot, and on boot, the Kernel-Power Event ID 41 Task 63 error is logged in Event Viewer. This post offers the most suitable solution to this issue.
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the Windows 10 Folder Options
Ever heard of the Windows Folder Options before? These incredible features make it easier for you to configure various File Explorer settings. But how do you access the Windows Folder Options in the first place?. This article explores the easiest ways to access the Folder Options in Windows 10. But...
The Windows Club
How to highlight Negative numbers in Excel
When working with numbers in Microsoft Excel, you can highlight negative numbers in red; this makes it easier to read data. There are a few techniques that you can use to highlight negative numbers, such as using conditional formatting, inbuilt number formatting, and using custom formatting. The Conditional Formatting feature easily spots trends and patterns in your data usage bars, colors, and icons to visually highlight important values. It is applied to cells based on the values it holds.
The Windows Club
How to apply Shared Mailbox Retention Policy in Office 365
If you want to know how to apply Shared Mailbox Retention Policy in Office 365, then please read this post. A retention policy is a collection of retention tags that define how folders and individual items (such as email and voice mail) are retained in the shared mailbox in Office 365 before being archived or erased permanently. Many business organizations require proactively retaining their mailbox content for compliance reasons. Retention policies help in managing the risks involved with loss of information that may cause legal complications.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Defer or Delay Windows 11 2022 Update or Feature Upgrades
In this post, we will show you how to defer or delay Windows 11 2022 Update or feature upgrades. Microsoft has recently rolled out the Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 and you might already have received it on your Windows 11 PC. If not, you can get the update using the Media Creation Tool or Windows 11 Installation Assistant. However, if you prefer not to upgrade your system to the new features at present, you can defer or delay the Windows 11 2022 Update.
The Windows Club
A generic error occurred in GDI+ [Fixed]
When you try to modify a bitmap object, save or upload an image to a web server you may get the error message A generic error occurred in GDI+. The error can occur regardless of the application in use. This post provides the most applicable solutions affected users can apply to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
How to make a background with Chalk or Marker effect in PowerPoint
Many people across the globe create and present their presentations to their audience to showcase a point they want to make, whether marketing or schoolwork. Sometimes, people will add backgrounds to their slides to give their presentations a unique look. Did you know that you can add a chalk effect as a background in PowerPoint? In this tutorial, we will explain the procedure to make a background with a chalk or marker effect in PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
V-Rising keeps crashing on Windows PC
V Rising has been a huge success from its first day of launching; however, things have not been so smooth for some V-Rising gamers. Gamers are complaining that they cannot play V-Rising as it keeps crashing on their computer. In this article, we have mentioned the reasons and workaround that you can execute if V Rising keeps crashing on your Windows computer.
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
The Windows Club
How to create a self-grading Quiz in Microsoft Forms
You can create a self-grading or self-marking Quiz in Microsoft Forms that shows results after you submit the answers. In this post, we will show you how to get this done. Microsoft Forms is a powerful tool, and it is the only major competitor to Google Forms. It is so powerful that folks can use it to create and share quizzes with others via the web. When it comes down to grading the quiz you’ve created, Microsoft Forms has made this super simple.
The Windows Club
Some of your accounts require attention in Windows 11/10
While using Shared Experience on their Microsoft Account, an error may pop up with the message, “Some of your accounts require attention“. If you face this issue, then this post may be able to help you. Despite there being a “Fix Now” option, the issue isn’t resolved readily. In this article, we will be looking at a couple of solutions you can implement to rid yourself of the Microsoft Account error on Windows 11/10.
9to5Mac
How to add custom icons and Contacts to your new iOS 16 Lock Screen
Do you remember when you could make your iPhone Home Screen aesthetic with iOS 14? With iOS 16 finally out there, now you can take your Lock Screen to the next level with more customization than ever. To help you with that, a developer created two specific apps that will...
The Windows Club
How to use the IMCOS function in Microsoft Excel
The Excel IMCOS function is an Engineering function, and its purpose is to return the cosine of a complex number; it is not a complicated function to use; it is pretty easy as long you know its formula. The IMCOS function will return the #VALUE error value if the Inumber is logical. Logical values are the concept that values can be reduced to either True and False.
The Verge
WhatsApp discloses critical vulnerability in older app versions
WhatsApp has published details of a “critical” vulnerability that has been patched in a newer version of the app but could still affect older installations that have not been updated. Details were disclosed in a September update of WhatsApp’s page on security advisories affecting the app and came...
The Windows Club
How to check if something is downloading in the background on Windows PC
Are you facing some lagging issues on your PC? If yes, the chances are higher that a process is consuming resources or something is downloading in the background on your Windows. If you are also going through this situation, this guide will help you determine if something is downloading in the background on Windows PC.
The Windows Club
How to add a new Print Style in Outlook
Printing is putting words and images on paper by mechanical means. Persons would use the print settings on Outlook to choose how many copies of paper they want to print, if they want the document to be in color or black and white, change the paper type and size; you can also add print styles or even create a new one for further use.
Comments / 0