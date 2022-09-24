ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

PennLive.com

Missing elk found, returned to Pa. owners, police say

An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township, Pa., police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County receives bids for renovation

Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon chips away at funds

Carbon County has spent a little more than $1.2 million of its $12.46 million allocation from American Rescue Plan funding, officials report. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich provided an update on how the money is being spent to benefit the county. Of the $12,466,602, a total of $1,283,479.94 was spent...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Fire companies respond to fire at bar

Nesquehoning fire departments responded to a reported dwelling fire at a bar in the borough early Monday morning. Nesquehoning Hose Company fire Chief John McArdle said the call came in at 4:24 a.m. to Confessions Tavern, 239 W. Catawissa St. When crews arrived, firefighters found fire on the exterior of...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Carbon County, PA
Government
County
Carbon County, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
homenewspa.com

Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax

With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Monroe County crashes

State police reported the following crashes in Monroe County:. • State police at Stroudsburg reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 14 along Route 33 in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Nilsa M. Doval, 56, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2019 Subaru Forester, and Duane B. Richmond,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Vehicle stop leads to wanted person

A vehicle stop in Carbon County led the arrest of the driver on warrants. State police at Lehighton said a 1997 Ford F-150 truck was stopped for vehicle code violations on Sept. 23 at 12:29 a.m. in the 4900 block of Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The driver was identified as Cher Moser, 50, of Kunkletown. It was learned at the stop that her driver’s license was under suspension - DUI related. It was also learned she had active warrants for her arrest out of the Carbon County and Monroe County sheriff offices and also by state police at Lehighton.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Person
Gary Williams
Times News

Monroe business cited by PLCB

A Monroe County business has been cited by the state police enforcement office in Wilkes-Barre for violating the state liquor control code. Tobyhanna Beer & Deli Inc., Pocono Pines, was cited on Aug. 1 for selling malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces in a single sale to one person for consumption off premises.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converters, gun stolen out of cars in Carbon County

EAST SIDE BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that on Wednesday, various items, including catalytic converters were stolen from three cars in Carbon County. PSP say that the cars were parked at the East Side Inn parking lot. According to PSP, someone broke into the three vehicles and stole the following items: […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton buying two police vehicles

Palmerton plans to use American Rescue Funds to purchase two new vehicles for its police department. Borough council on a unanimous measure Thursday agreed to order a pair of 2023 models. Councilman Kris Hoffner said the total cost of the two vehicles is $92,846. Hoffner said council plans to apply...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton delays request to DA

Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Fast-moving fire destroys Tamaqua home

A cooking accident is likely to blame for a fast-moving fire that destroyed a home at 528 Arlington St. in Tamaqua Monday morning. “The resident of 528 was boiling water on the stove. She placed the kettle on the stove and walked out for a moment,” said Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. “When she returned, it was on fire.”
TAMAQUA, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Newswatch 16

Fall Fest in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Police: Monroe driver strikes ambulance coming from crash

Two crashes in Monroe County occurred just minutes apart with one involving an ambulance responding to the first crash. The crashes occurred on Sept. 21. State police at Fern Ridge said the first crash occurred at 12:36 p.m. along Route 209, east of Baxters Road, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Narda M. Tejada, 52, of Blakeslee, was operating a 2015 Mercedes-Benz in the right lane traveling northbound while Sofia P. Gonzales, 19, of Bushkill, was operating a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, in the right lane southbound.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton workers get raises

Palmerton’s Public Works Department workers have a new contract that includes wage increases for the next three years. On a 6-1 vote, borough council on Thursday approved a three-year contract for the Public Works Department, retroactive to Sept. 1. Council President Terry Costenbader, who was opposed, explained his vote...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

