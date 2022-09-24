Read full article on original website
Missing elk found, returned to Pa. owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township, Pa., police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
Times News
Carbon chips away at funds
Carbon County has spent a little more than $1.2 million of its $12.46 million allocation from American Rescue Plan funding, officials report. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich provided an update on how the money is being spent to benefit the county. Of the $12,466,602, a total of $1,283,479.94 was spent...
Times News
Fire companies respond to fire at bar
Nesquehoning fire departments responded to a reported dwelling fire at a bar in the borough early Monday morning. Nesquehoning Hose Company fire Chief John McArdle said the call came in at 4:24 a.m. to Confessions Tavern, 239 W. Catawissa St. When crews arrived, firefighters found fire on the exterior of...
homenewspa.com
Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax
With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
Times News
Monroe County crashes
State police reported the following crashes in Monroe County:. • State police at Stroudsburg reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 14 along Route 33 in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Nilsa M. Doval, 56, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2019 Subaru Forester, and Duane B. Richmond,...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
Times News
Vehicle stop leads to wanted person
A vehicle stop in Carbon County led the arrest of the driver on warrants. State police at Lehighton said a 1997 Ford F-150 truck was stopped for vehicle code violations on Sept. 23 at 12:29 a.m. in the 4900 block of Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The driver was identified as Cher Moser, 50, of Kunkletown. It was learned at the stop that her driver’s license was under suspension - DUI related. It was also learned she had active warrants for her arrest out of the Carbon County and Monroe County sheriff offices and also by state police at Lehighton.
Times News
Monroe business cited by PLCB
A Monroe County business has been cited by the state police enforcement office in Wilkes-Barre for violating the state liquor control code. Tobyhanna Beer & Deli Inc., Pocono Pines, was cited on Aug. 1 for selling malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces in a single sale to one person for consumption off premises.
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
Catalytic converters, gun stolen out of cars in Carbon County
EAST SIDE BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that on Wednesday, various items, including catalytic converters were stolen from three cars in Carbon County. PSP say that the cars were parked at the East Side Inn parking lot. According to PSP, someone broke into the three vehicles and stole the following items: […]
Times News
Group voices sewage sludge concerns Palmerton council members urged to oppose its usage
Palmerton is the latest municipality to hear a plea from a group opposed to using treated sewage sludge as fertilizer for landscaping or agriculture. Linda Christman, along with other members of Save Carbon County, approached Palmerton Borough Council about the matter on Thursday. Christman, president of Save Carbon County, told...
Times News
Palmerton buying two police vehicles
Palmerton plans to use American Rescue Funds to purchase two new vehicles for its police department. Borough council on a unanimous measure Thursday agreed to order a pair of 2023 models. Councilman Kris Hoffner said the total cost of the two vehicles is $92,846. Hoffner said council plans to apply...
Times News
Lehighton delays request to DA
Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
Times News
Fast-moving fire destroys Tamaqua home
A cooking accident is likely to blame for a fast-moving fire that destroyed a home at 528 Arlington St. in Tamaqua Monday morning. “The resident of 528 was boiling water on the stove. She placed the kettle on the stove and walked out for a moment,” said Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. “When she returned, it was on fire.”
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Times News
Police: Monroe driver strikes ambulance coming from crash
Two crashes in Monroe County occurred just minutes apart with one involving an ambulance responding to the first crash. The crashes occurred on Sept. 21. State police at Fern Ridge said the first crash occurred at 12:36 p.m. along Route 209, east of Baxters Road, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Narda M. Tejada, 52, of Blakeslee, was operating a 2015 Mercedes-Benz in the right lane traveling northbound while Sofia P. Gonzales, 19, of Bushkill, was operating a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, in the right lane southbound.
Times News
Palmerton workers get raises
Palmerton’s Public Works Department workers have a new contract that includes wage increases for the next three years. On a 6-1 vote, borough council on Thursday approved a three-year contract for the Public Works Department, retroactive to Sept. 1. Council President Terry Costenbader, who was opposed, explained his vote...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
