Black Hills Pioneer
Bison stampede over Golddiggers 44-0
DEADWOOD — The Hot Spring Bison scored 21 points in the first seven minutes of play and went on to defeat the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers Friday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Boys' golfers compete at Region 4A event
LEAD — Boys’ golfers from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche competed at Monday’s Region 4A tournament held at the Tomahawk course. Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 352 score to place second and qualify a team for the upcoming state tournament, set for Oct. 3-4 in Aberdeen. The top three teams and 22 individuals from Monday's event advanced.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche High School Homecoming Parade
Belle Fourche High School held its Homecoming Day Parade Friday afternoon in Belle Fourche to kick off their homecoming weekend festivities.
Black Hills Pioneer
Digger homecoming parade a Blast From the Past
Homecoming week in the Lead-Deadwood School District culminated with Friday's football game and other ancillary activities, including a homecoming parade that carried on the week's theme, Blast From the Past. Diggers big and small banded together to show their school spirit up Deadwood's Main Street, then down Lead's. To read...
Black Hills Pioneer
Swarm Days parade fit for royalty
It was King Sting and the Knights of the Yellow Jackets Saturday morning as Black Hills State University hosted its annual Swarm Days parade.
Black Hills Pioneer
Bike time
Kat and Dalton McMahon maneuver around the obstacle course at the Bicycle Rodeo, held Saturday in Lead. The event was organized by Thyssen Mining Inc. All participants received a free bicycle helmet. from ACE Hardware, snacks from Lynn’s Dakotamart, instruction and bike checks from the Lead Police Department, and a...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Concert Association brings widely-acclaimed talent to the Black Hills Region for new season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The new season for the Rapid City Concert Association is officially underway in the Black Hills region. Vice President Don Stover talks about the organization and more. What is the Rapid City Concert Association?. For more than 80 years, the group has been bringing national...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
Black Hills Pioneer
Water main breaks at Sandstone Hills Drive & Windmill Drive intersection
SPEARFISH — A water main broke early Saturday morning at two locations, both near the intersection of Sandstone Hills Drive and Windmill Drive. The section of water main with the breaks has been isolated and shut down. Those affected by this shutoff have been notified and alternative accommodations made. The area has been fenced off while it dries out.
KEVN
Warmer temperatures are looking to return.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we can expect lows in the 40s with mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. Tomorrow breezy conditions will persist as the temperature warm up to the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will slightly fall for Tuesday before rising back up into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, we look to fall back into the 70s with increasing cloud cover and the chance for showers in the evening time. Saturday and Sunday sunny skies return with temperatures returning to near normal.
KELOLAND TV
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rotary district governor to visit Spearfish
SPEARFISH — John Schneider, the 2022-2023 Governor of Rotary District 5610, will be speaking at the meeting of the Spearfish Rotary club at noon Wednesday at Lucky’s 13 Pub. Schneider’s message to the club encourages Spearfish Rotarians to expand on their efforts to provide the community, regional and...
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder man identified in fatal crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Derek Vice, the 50-year-old driver of the Cobalt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Brown of Rapid City, the 31-year-old...
newscenter1.tv
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
Black Hills Pioneer
Kitchen fire closes Cheyenne Crossing
LEAD — Firefighters from Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood were able to contain a kitchen fire at Cheyenne Crossing, Friday evening. The fire call came in at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but damage is still being assessed. On Saturday morning yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot from public access, as employees worked to load food and other items from the kitchen. A notice on the restaurant’s social media page reports that Cheyenne Crossing will be closed until further notice.
brookingsradio.com
Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Twenty-eight-year-old Nicklaus Houchin is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday’s death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Police say the brother and sister were...
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood Grass Fires
A grass fire sparked just north of Interstate 90 near mile marker 25 Monday afternoon. The flames were fanned quickly from strong winds out of the west. fire crews were on the scene soon after it started shortly before 2 p.m. It was not immediately known how the fire began. Pioneer photos by Alex Watson.
newscenter1.tv
Quincy Bear Robe receives upgraded murder charge on Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Quincy Bear Robe, accused in the March shooting death of Myron Pourier, received an upgraded charge on Monday to First Degree Murder. The incident occurred at the Grand Gateway Hotel on LaCrosse Street in Rapid City. Bear Robe was originally charged with Aggravated Assault and Commission...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police receive special visitor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
