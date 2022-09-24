ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Meet the Team: Duquesne Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview

On Monday, the 2022-23 college basketball season officially kicked off with the first day of official team practices. The Duquesne Dukes are heading into year six of the Keith Dambrot era and are looking to turn things around after a rough 6-24 season a year ago. Let’s take a look...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2024 3-Star S Zahir Rainer Reminds Pitt Coaching Staff of Former Star Paris Ford

With the recent success Pitt has had over the last few years of developing and getting defensive backs to the NFL, that fact is not lost with high school players. Damar Hamlin, Jordan Whitehead, Dane Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Damari Mathis and Jason Pinnock are former Panther defensive backs that are currently on NFL rosters and players that Archie Collins and Corey Sanders can mention when trying to lure top-flight talent to Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Meet the Team: Pitt Men’s Basketball Kicks off 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 Pitt basketball season officially began on Monday, as the Panthers hit the court at the Petersen Events Center for their first official practice of the year. Pitt is now in year five of the Jeff Capel-era, and things have not gone according to plan over his first four. However, this season’s group has heightened expectations and a now-or-never mindset from top to bottom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Podcast: WPIAL Whip Around | Recapping Week 4 Games, Players of the Week

In today’s WPIAL Whip Around recap, Brandon Rossi recaps all of the happenings from around the WPIAL for week 4, including the upsets such as North Hills defeating Penn Hills, the surprises around the WPIAL solidifying their statuses like Hempfield and Mapletown, a brief look at the top of each conference’s standings, and the players of the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 25

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
8 News Now

Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to talk golf, food, music and wine.. because those are all things you can experience the the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic. Jillian Lopez talks with Jon Openshaw and Brendan Bergin from Reflection Bay to talk more about this upcoming event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

No. 10 Pitt Earns Hard Fought Win Over NC State in Four Sets

PITTSBURGH — No. 10 Pitt played NC State on Sunday at Fitzgerald Field House and overcame defensive errors to win the match in four sets. The Panthers (10-2 overall, 2-0 ACC) win is the sixth straight over the Wolfpack (7-6 overall, 1-1 ACC) since the 2018 season. A big part of the Panthers’ win is in large part to sophomore setter Rachel Fairbanks, as she created 41 assists, a new game high for her.
RALEIGH, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Serra Catholic’s Elijah Ward, Amire Spencer Show They Can Play with D-I Talent

WILKINSBURG Pa. — Imani Christian has two Division-I recruits in quarterback Dayshaun Burnett and running back David Davis, but on Friday night at Graham Field, it was Serra Catholic quarterback Elijah Ward and wide receiver Amire Spencer who were the standout players. Ward and Spencer each had two touchdowns to power the Eagles to a dominating 47-12 victory.
MCKEESPORT, PA
8newsnow.com

Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nordstrom Rack to open new store in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom announced Tuesday that it will open its third Nordstrom Rack store in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the new Nordstrom Rack will open in Best in the West shopping center near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards. The company...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

10+ Things to Do in Las Vegas in Winter

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! We’ve put together a list of our favorite events and activities going on in the city and the surrounding areas in the winter. This way, you can make the most of your trip over the festive season. From seasonal attractions to day trips worth checking out, you’ll have no problem keeping busy. Check out our list of some of the best holiday activities, attractions, and things to do in Las Vegas in the Winter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

These are the 10 US cities people want to leave most: Redfin

(NEXSTAR) – A combination of economic uncertainty, lofty valuations and rising mortgage rates has Americans in some U.S. cities looking to relocate in droves, according to a study from real estate brokerage Redfin. An analysis of user data revealed that pricy, coastal cities were high on the list of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

