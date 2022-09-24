Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Meet the Team: Duquesne Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview
On Monday, the 2022-23 college basketball season officially kicked off with the first day of official team practices. The Duquesne Dukes are heading into year six of the Keith Dambrot era and are looking to turn things around after a rough 6-24 season a year ago. Let’s take a look...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star S Zahir Rainer Reminds Pitt Coaching Staff of Former Star Paris Ford
With the recent success Pitt has had over the last few years of developing and getting defensive backs to the NFL, that fact is not lost with high school players. Damar Hamlin, Jordan Whitehead, Dane Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Damari Mathis and Jason Pinnock are former Panther defensive backs that are currently on NFL rosters and players that Archie Collins and Corey Sanders can mention when trying to lure top-flight talent to Pitt.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Meet the Team: Pitt Men’s Basketball Kicks off 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 Pitt basketball season officially began on Monday, as the Panthers hit the court at the Petersen Events Center for their first official practice of the year. Pitt is now in year five of the Jeff Capel-era, and things have not gone according to plan over his first four. However, this season’s group has heightened expectations and a now-or-never mindset from top to bottom.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Podcast: WPIAL Whip Around | Recapping Week 4 Games, Players of the Week
In today’s WPIAL Whip Around recap, Brandon Rossi recaps all of the happenings from around the WPIAL for week 4, including the upsets such as North Hills defeating Penn Hills, the surprises around the WPIAL solidifying their statuses like Hempfield and Mapletown, a brief look at the top of each conference’s standings, and the players of the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 25
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to talk golf, food, music and wine.. because those are all things you can experience the the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic. Jillian Lopez talks with Jon Openshaw and Brendan Bergin from Reflection Bay to talk more about this upcoming event.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Takeaways: Pitt’s Offensive “Simplicity” Key to Victory Over Rhode Island
PITTSBURGH — No. 24 Pitt took on FCS opponent Rhode Island and came away with a 45-24 win at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon. While the victory didn’t look super flattering, the offense stuck to the game plan, took what the defense gave them and ran all over URI.
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 10 Pitt Earns Hard Fought Win Over NC State in Four Sets
PITTSBURGH — No. 10 Pitt played NC State on Sunday at Fitzgerald Field House and overcame defensive errors to win the match in four sets. The Panthers (10-2 overall, 2-0 ACC) win is the sixth straight over the Wolfpack (7-6 overall, 1-1 ACC) since the 2018 season. A big part of the Panthers’ win is in large part to sophomore setter Rachel Fairbanks, as she created 41 assists, a new game high for her.
Las Vegas home prices: Selling high? Where are you planning to buy low?
When you sell your house to cash in the current housing market, you better have a plan. You have to live somewhere, and unless it's your mom's basement, you're either looking at another house payment -- or rent.
matadornetwork.com
The 10 Best Las Vegas Speakeasies and Hidden Bars (and How To Get In)
The marketing says “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” but it’s pretty damn hard to keep a secret in this city. And that’s just as true for the hyped spots as it is the Las Vegas speakeasies and hidden bars. To be clear from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Serra Catholic’s Elijah Ward, Amire Spencer Show They Can Play with D-I Talent
WILKINSBURG Pa. — Imani Christian has two Division-I recruits in quarterback Dayshaun Burnett and running back David Davis, but on Friday night at Graham Field, it was Serra Catholic quarterback Elijah Ward and wide receiver Amire Spencer who were the standout players. Ward and Spencer each had two touchdowns to power the Eagles to a dominating 47-12 victory.
8newsnow.com
Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
If You Think California Is The Best Place To Live For Low Humidity, Think Again
If you're in the market for a new home there are many considerations to take into account wherever you decide to move, including the weather.
5 Las Vegas Hells Angels members, prospects arrested; others wanted on new charges
Four of eight Hells Angels members and prospects wanted on racketeering and other charges connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway were in custody as of Tuesday morning, records showed.
8newsnow.com
Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
Fox5 KVVU
Nordstrom Rack to open new store in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom announced Tuesday that it will open its third Nordstrom Rack store in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the new Nordstrom Rack will open in Best in the West shopping center near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards. The company...
cohaitungchi.com
10+ Things to Do in Las Vegas in Winter
Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! We’ve put together a list of our favorite events and activities going on in the city and the surrounding areas in the winter. This way, you can make the most of your trip over the festive season. From seasonal attractions to day trips worth checking out, you’ll have no problem keeping busy. Check out our list of some of the best holiday activities, attractions, and things to do in Las Vegas in the Winter.
8newsnow.com
These are the 10 US cities people want to leave most: Redfin
(NEXSTAR) – A combination of economic uncertainty, lofty valuations and rising mortgage rates has Americans in some U.S. cities looking to relocate in droves, according to a study from real estate brokerage Redfin. An analysis of user data revealed that pricy, coastal cities were high on the list of...
Comments / 0