EV Charge Points in Britain Are Now Nearly as Expensive as Gasoline, Research Shows
The U.K. wants to stop the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans by 2030. It will require, from 2035, all new cars and vans to have zero-tailpipe emissions. With more EVs set to arrive on Britain's roads in the years ahead, the RAC, a motoring organization, is backing calls for a VAT cut in electricity sold at public chargers.
Hertz Is Teaming Up With Oil Giant BP to Install Thousands of EV Chargers in the U.S.
Hertz and BP Pulse, the oil giant's EV charging unit, will install thousands of chargers at Hertz sites across the U.S. The chargers will support Hertz's plans to add hundreds of thousands of EVs to its fleet over the next several years. Some of the new chargers, at high-traffic Hertz...
Ford Unveils New F-Series Super Duty Trucks Designed to Boost Its Commercial, Software Services Businesses
DETROIT – Ford Motor is redesigning a pivotal product lineup, leaning on new software and connected data metrics, to boost profits in its commercial vehicle business. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday revealed its 2023 F-Series Super Duty trucks, a lineup of vehicles ranging from large pickups to commercial trucks and chassis cabs that are used for emergency response, towing and plowing, and construction or utility work.
All 50 States Get Green Light to Build EV Charging Stations Covering 75,000 Miles of Highways
The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday said it approved electric vehicle charging station plans for all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico covering roughly 75,000 miles of highways. Earlier this year, the Biden administration allocated $5 billion to states to fund EV chargers over five years along interstate highways...
