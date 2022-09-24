ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Rotary district governor to visit Spearfish

SPEARFISH — John Schneider, the 2022-2023 Governor of Rotary District 5610, will be speaking at the meeting of the Spearfish Rotary club at noon Wednesday at Lucky’s 13 Pub. Schneider’s message to the club encourages Spearfish Rotarians to expand on their efforts to provide the community, regional and...
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
PIERRE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis residents weigh in on new adventure park

STURGIS — Longtime Sturgis resident Gordon Kotab was in a quandary Tuesday trying to determine how he would spend his last half million dollars. Would it be for an inflatable obstacle course, a zoom flume, or a small slash park.
STURGIS, SD
gowatertown.net

Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd

PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadwood, SD
Government
City
Deadwood, SD
newscenter1.tv

Where are you allowed to put political signs in Rapid City?

Where can’t I put signs?: Signs are not allowed to be placed in boulevards (the area between the sidewalk and the road, intersections, state right of ways, parks, and medians.) Why can’t I put signs there?: Placing signs close to the road can impede the line of sight of...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Swarm Days parade fit for royalty

It was King Sting and the Knights of the Yellow Jackets Saturday morning as Black Hills State University hosted its annual Swarm Days parade.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City police receive special visitor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Deadwood Jam#Deadwood City Commission#Pioneer
newscenter1.tv

Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle

Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Digger homecoming parade a Blast From the Past

Homecoming week in the Lead-Deadwood School District culminated with Friday's football game and other ancillary activities, including a homecoming parade that carried on the week's theme, Blast From the Past. Diggers big and small banded together to show their school spirit up Deadwood's Main Street, then down Lead's. To read...
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis woman dies in Main Street business fire

STURGIS – A Sturgis woman has died in a fire at the business she operated on Sturgis Main Street. Authorities are not releasing the name of the woman, but friends of Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation when her store caught fire while she was sleeping.
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Black Hills Pioneer

Kitchen fire closes Cheyenne Crossing

LEAD — Firefighters from Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood were able to contain a kitchen fire at Cheyenne Crossing, Friday evening. The fire call came in at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but damage is still being assessed. On Saturday morning yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot from public access, as employees worked to load food and other items from the kitchen. A notice on the restaurant’s social media page reports that Cheyenne Crossing will be closed until further notice.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Boys' golfers compete at Region 4A event

LEAD — Boys’ golfers from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche competed at Monday’s Region 4A tournament held at the Tomahawk course. Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 352 score to place second and qualify a team for the upcoming state tournament, set for Oct. 3-4 in Aberdeen. The top three teams and 22 individuals from Monday's event advanced.
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Bike time

Kat and Dalton McMahon maneuver around the obstacle course at the Bicycle Rodeo, held Saturday in Lead. The event was organized by Thyssen Mining Inc. All participants received a free bicycle helmet. from ACE Hardware, snacks from Lynn’s Dakotamart, instruction and bike checks from the Lead Police Department, and a...
LEAD, SD
kotatv.com

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
BOX ELDER, SD
gowatertown.net

Sturgis woman dies in accidental fire

STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has died from her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
STURGIS, SD
Fox News

South Dakota man accused of fatally stabbing sister in vehicle

A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday's death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. The brother and sister were in a vehicle with several others who were delivering...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy