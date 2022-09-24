When Lonzo Ball was first injured back in January of 2022, the Chicago Bulls certainly didn’t anticipate an extended absence. But, that’s exactly what happened when Ball was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Sadly, Ball has not yet been able to resume basketball activities. Bulls fans have seen many injury updates over the past few months, and each one has seemed to offer similar worries.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO