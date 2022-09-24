Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Swarm Days parade fit for royalty
It was King Sting and the Knights of the Yellow Jackets Saturday morning as Black Hills State University hosted its annual Swarm Days parade.
KEVN
Ladies Night event bringing together food, vendors, and attractions to the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This Friday, is an opportunity for the ladies to get out of the house; do some shopping, enjoy good food, and experience some of Rapid City’s best attractions. This is all wrapped up in one event, the Ladies Night Marketplace Pop-up.
Black Hills Pioneer
Boys' golfers compete at Region 4A event
LEAD — Boys’ golfers from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche competed at Monday’s Region 4A tournament held at the Tomahawk course. Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 352 score to place second and qualify a team for the upcoming state tournament, set for Oct. 3-4 in Aberdeen. The top three teams and 22 individuals from Monday's event advanced.
Black Hills Pioneer
Bike time
Kat and Dalton McMahon maneuver around the obstacle course at the Bicycle Rodeo, held Saturday in Lead. The event was organized by Thyssen Mining Inc. All participants received a free bicycle helmet. from ACE Hardware, snacks from Lynn’s Dakotamart, instruction and bike checks from the Lead Police Department, and a...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis residents weigh in on new adventure park
STURGIS — Longtime Sturgis resident Gordon Kotab was in a quandary Tuesday trying to determine how he would spend his last half million dollars. Would it be for an inflatable obstacle course, a zoom flume, or a small slash park.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rotary district governor to visit Spearfish
SPEARFISH — John Schneider, the 2022-2023 Governor of Rotary District 5610, will be speaking at the meeting of the Spearfish Rotary club at noon Wednesday at Lucky’s 13 Pub. Schneider’s message to the club encourages Spearfish Rotarians to expand on their efforts to provide the community, regional and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Digger homecoming parade a Blast From the Past
Homecoming week in the Lead-Deadwood School District culminated with Friday's football game and other ancillary activities, including a homecoming parade that carried on the week's theme, Blast From the Past. Diggers big and small banded together to show their school spirit up Deadwood's Main Street, then down Lead's. To read...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Concert Association brings widely-acclaimed talent to the Black Hills Region for new season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The new season for the Rapid City Concert Association is officially underway in the Black Hills region. Vice President Don Stover talks about the organization and more. What is the Rapid City Concert Association?. For more than 80 years, the group has been bringing national...
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche High School Homecoming Parade
Belle Fourche High School held its Homecoming Day Parade Friday afternoon in Belle Fourche to kick off their homecoming weekend festivities.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis woman dies in Main Street business fire
STURGIS – A Sturgis woman has died in a fire at the business she operated on Sturgis Main Street. Authorities are not releasing the name of the woman, but friends of Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation when her store caught fire while she was sleeping.
Black Hills Pioneer
Bison stampede over Golddiggers 44-0
DEADWOOD — The Hot Spring Bison scored 21 points in the first seven minutes of play and went on to defeat the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers Friday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Kitchen fire closes Cheyenne Crossing
LEAD — Firefighters from Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood were able to contain a kitchen fire at Cheyenne Crossing, Friday evening. The fire call came in at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but damage is still being assessed. On Saturday morning yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot from public access, as employees worked to load food and other items from the kitchen. A notice on the restaurant’s social media page reports that Cheyenne Crossing will be closed until further notice.
newscenter1.tv
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle
Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City law enforcement serving up support for statewide program as part of annual fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D . – The waitstaff at Outback Steakhouse in Rapid City Monday night will be little different thanks to the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Rapid City Police officers and Pennington County Sheriff deputies will be on-duty as part of the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Men and women in uniform will be waiting tables, serving drinks and food to customers throughout the duration of the event.
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
Black Hills Pioneer
Water main breaks at Sandstone Hills Drive & Windmill Drive intersection
SPEARFISH — A water main broke early Saturday morning at two locations, both near the intersection of Sandstone Hills Drive and Windmill Drive. The section of water main with the breaks has been isolated and shut down. Those affected by this shutoff have been notified and alternative accommodations made. The area has been fenced off while it dries out.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police receive special visitor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
KEVN
Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
