NBC Miami
Biden's Student Loan Relief Could Cost $400 Billion, Congressional Budget Office Says
President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation plan will cost an estimated $400 billion over 30 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Biden last month announced a plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. The CBO is a nonpartisan agency that...
NBC Miami
8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Will Get Automatic Forgiveness. Here's What You Need to Know
Borrowers enrolled in income-driven student loan repayment plans may get their debt automatically discharged. Yet experts recommend they still take some steps. As part of President Joe Biden's historic student loan forgiveness plan, up to 8 million people could get automatic debt relief, according to the White House. Across the...
