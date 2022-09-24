ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

Why is ‘Avatar’ in theaters again?

As a way to test the market’s interest in an “Avatar” sequel, which is set to release in December, Disney re-released the original. When is Avatar sequel releasing? Is Avatar rerelease edited?
MOVIES
IGN

Terra Invicta Early Access Review

I've called games ambitious before, but please believe me when I say that Terra Invicta is one of the wildest, strangest, and biggest ideas I've ever seen a single development team try to take on. All at once it's a grand strategy-scale geopolitics simulator, an alien-invasion battler, and a hard sci-fi solar system industrialization simulator with integrated real-time newtonian-physics-driven fleet combat. But while I got sucked into its world, that fresh mix of ideas suffers from some very conventional strategy game failures in its interface, accessibility, and balance.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Last of Us: HBO Series Gets a First Full Trailer

Update: We've gotten a first full trailer for HBO's The Last of Us series:. Released as part of the Last of Us Day celebrations, the mostly wordless trailer gives us our first glimpses at live-action Clickers, the overgrown United States landscape, characters old and new, and even that iconic opening scene from the game.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy