ksmu.org
Floridians in the hurricane's path don't need to go far to get to safety, mayors say
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida, officials there are activating emergency plans and urging residents to evacuate from vulnerable areas. Ian weakened slightly after passing over Cuba but remains a "major" Category 3 storm, the National Hurricane Center said in a Tuesday morning advisory. It's forecast to reach 130 mph at its peak and hit Florida's west coast on Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rains, inland flooding and life-threatening storm surge.
ksmu.org
Questions about casting a ballot in Missouri? Here are a few recommendations.
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. In this episode of our local program Making Democracy...
