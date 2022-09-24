As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida, officials there are activating emergency plans and urging residents to evacuate from vulnerable areas. Ian weakened slightly after passing over Cuba but remains a "major" Category 3 storm, the National Hurricane Center said in a Tuesday morning advisory. It's forecast to reach 130 mph at its peak and hit Florida's west coast on Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rains, inland flooding and life-threatening storm surge.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO