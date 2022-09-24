Small energy producers can rise quickly when energy prices are going up. Large integrated energy majors, like Exxon and Chevron, tend to fall less when prices are going down. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO