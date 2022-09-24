Mr. Francis Rogers Jr, of Bronx, NY, formerly of Bushwood, MD, departed his earthly life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Francis was born on September 5, 1964, in Leonardtown, MD, to the late Francis Rogers Sr. and Mary Lorraine Rogers. Francis was educated in the St. Mary’s County school system. He graduated from Chopticon High School in 1983 where he was very active in baseball, basketball, football, and track. After graduation, Francis joined the U. S. Marine Corp in 1984. During his military career, he earned the following decorations and awards: Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Ribbon, and a M16t2 Expert Badge. Francis primary specialty was an Ammunition Technician. His military career took him to Okinawa, Japan, where he enjoyed learning about other cultures. Francis served in the Corp for several years until he was honorably discharged as a Corporal.

BRONX, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO