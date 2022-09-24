Read full article on original website
Milk run to 7-Eleven leads to $1 million lottery win for ‘lucky’ Maryland woman
A 22-year-old Maryland woman was on her way home when she remembered she needed milk. While she was picking some up at a 7-Eleven, she decided to try her luck at the lottery and bought a $20 ticket. It ended up being the $1 million top prize winning scratch-off, according...
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
Milk Run Leads Bowie Woman To $1 Million Lottery Win
LANHAM, Md. – A Bowie woman’s trip to the store to buy milk led to a Lottery scratch-off win so big that she could, if she wished, buy her own herd of dairy cows. The lucky lady scored a $1 million top prize on a Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off.
Deborah Dawn Barker
Deborah Dawn Barker, 49 of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away September 20, 2022 in Rockville, Maryland. Deborah was born December 11, 1972 in LaPlata, Maryland to Thomas and Marilyn Higgs. After graduating high school Deborah worked for the St. Mary’s County Government for 25 years at the Office of Aging.
Stan Stovall inducted into NATAS Gold Circle, Lisa Robinson into Silver Circle
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — They've been storytellers and fearless journalists that you know and trust. Saturday, WBAL-TV 11's very own Stan Stovall and Lisa Robinson received quite the recognition for their work in broadcasting. The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences...
Carolyn Dill Earnshaw
Carolyn Dill Earnshaw, 84, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 15, 2022. She was born on June 25, 1938 to her parents, Beauford Main and Pauline Lucy Dill in Haynesville, Louisiana. After graduating high school she married Robert Earnshaw, Sr. on February 5, 1961 and together they had 3...
Roberta Marie Chichester
A lifelong resident of Charles County, Roberta (Bobbie) M. Chichester, 93, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Willards, Maryland. Born November 29, 1928, in Washington DC to Robert Jackson Martin and Marie Goldsmith Martin, Roberta was the oldest of 4 children. Educated at the local “Hughesville” School and graduated in 1945, she then attended Salisbury State Teacher’s College and later received a Master’s from George Washington University.
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
Francis Rogers Jr.
Mr. Francis Rogers Jr, of Bronx, NY, formerly of Bushwood, MD, departed his earthly life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Francis was born on September 5, 1964, in Leonardtown, MD, to the late Francis Rogers Sr. and Mary Lorraine Rogers. Francis was educated in the St. Mary’s County school system. He graduated from Chopticon High School in 1983 where he was very active in baseball, basketball, football, and track. After graduation, Francis joined the U. S. Marine Corp in 1984. During his military career, he earned the following decorations and awards: Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Ribbon, and a M16t2 Expert Badge. Francis primary specialty was an Ammunition Technician. His military career took him to Okinawa, Japan, where he enjoyed learning about other cultures. Francis served in the Corp for several years until he was honorably discharged as a Corporal.
Catherine Elaine Bowling
Catherine Elaine Bowling, 64, of Charlotte Hall, MD, peacefully passed away on September 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Catherine was born on September 6, 1958, to Thomas and Patricia McGlynn in Prince George’s County, MD. After graduating from high school, she worked for the federal government in the...
Scattered thunderstorms possible in DC region for Sunday evening
While previous severe weather watches have been cancelled, we’re keeping an eye out for scattered thunderstorms and high winds as we head into Sunday evening. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. On Sunday...
Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812
FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades
BALTIMORE -- Weather man Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.In a message shared on his Twitter account, Turk said his long career allowed him to combine two of his loves: weather and the city of Baltimore."When I look back, it wasn't just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore," he wrote. "This is the city where I was born and raised. This is where I raised my family. There is no other city in the world...
Washington Commanders narrow mascot choices down to hog or dog
WASHINGTON - A hog or a dog? That's what the Washington Commanders say the team's mascot choices have been narrowed down to. Users can vote online – choosing either a cartoon hog or cartoon dog as their favorite. Then - they can pick their favorite mascot name from the following list:
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
Edward Rosenberg
Edward “Ed” Rosenberg of Waldorf, Md passed away on September 3, 2022. He was born in Harrisburg, PA to Paul Rosenberg and Yetta Elaine Rosenberg (Stein). Ed served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. He attended The Pennsylvania State University where he made the Dean’s List and obtained a Bachelor’s degree. He was an avid reader and collector. He couldn’t pass up a good bargain.
Steven Wallace Helwig
Steven Wallace Helwig, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on September 20, 2022 at Anne Arundel Medical Center at the age of 70 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Monica, his children Stephanie, Jonathan, and Joanna, three grandchildren, and his former spouse, Dora.
Severe thunderstorm watch canceled in parts of Baltimore area
UPDATE (3:56 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in the Baltimore area north and west of Interstate 95. It remains in effect in Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties and points south. UPDATE (3:17 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in western Maryland. UPDATE (2:38 p.m.)...
Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning prompts an Alert Day Sunday
BALTIMORE-- Today is a WJZ Alert Day as strong to severe storms are set to move through Maryland this afternoon and evening.As of 11:40 a.m. Baltimore and surrounding counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Sunday.The National Weather Service initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel County until 5:15 p.m. That warning has ended.Additionally, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management alerted people to a severe thunderstorm warning for Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot County that will last until 5:30 p.m. That warning has ended too.A warm front has lifted across the state and a cold front...
